Fragrances and Perfumes Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

Fragrances and Perfumes market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Expenditure on Advertisement and Promotion

R&D and advertisements are driving the growth of the market studied. Key players are investing in these factors, in order to influence the consumer purchase decisions. The rising influence of social media and celebrity endorsement is impacting the advertisement strategies adopted by key market players. Key market players are heavily investing in advertisement and promotion, in order to attract consumers on the digital platform. For instance, L’Oréal developed a tool known as the dubbed cockpit, which measures the ROI and productivity of its media investments in real time. This enables better decision-making while formulating performance strategies. In 2017, L’Oreal spent USD 9.16 billion on advertisement and promotional activities, an increase of 4.91%, during the period between 2014 to 2017.

Asia Pacific Has the Largest Market Revenue

With increasing disposable income, more local consumers pursue quality products, especially young consumers, which are increasingly crucial for improved consumption. This shows a shift from mass to premium fragrances. Perfumes and fragrances play an increasingly important role in the growth of luxury brands, especially in China, driven by emerging middle-class consumers and millennials who pursue high-end lifestyles. Premium women’s fragrances remained as the most important type, within fragrances and perfume in India. This sector is expected to grow in the forecasted period. With the introduction of perfumes with synthetic ingredients, other products (such as attars) are facing tough competition. This synthetic perfumes segment takes over a major market share.

Market Overview:

The fragrances and perfumes market was valued at USD 52.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to be worth USD 72.3 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. Key players in the market studied are focusing on developing natural fragrances, primarily due to the rising concerns regarding an issue related to synthetic fragrances, such as allergies and toxins. For instance, LUXE brand is positioning itself as a natural fragrance brand and is collaborating with celebrities for product endorsement. Increasing consumer expenditure on personal care products and rising awareness regarding the therapeutic benefits associated with fragrance are driving the market’s growth. The growing popularity of perfumes and increasing demand for higher fragrance concentration are driving the sales of parfums (pure perfume), which have 15% to 40% fragrance concentration.< Key Manufacturers Like

Coty Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

L’Oral SA

LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Revlon Inc.

Avon Products Inc.

Abdul Samad Al Qurashi

Herms International SA

Este Lauder Companies Inc.

Oriflame Holding AG

Inter Parfums Inc.