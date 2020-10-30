Fragrances and Perfumes Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Fragrances and Perfumes Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Fragrances and Perfumes market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Expenditure on Advertisement and Promotion
R&D and advertisements are driving the growth of the market studied. Key players are investing in these factors, in order to influence the consumer purchase decisions. The rising influence of social media and celebrity endorsement is impacting the advertisement strategies adopted by key market players. Key market players are heavily investing in advertisement and promotion, in order to attract consumers on the digital platform. For instance, L’Oréal developed a tool known as the dubbed cockpit, which measures the ROI and productivity of its media investments in real time. This enables better decision-making while formulating performance strategies. In 2017, L’Oreal spent USD 9.16 billion on advertisement and promotional activities, an increase of 4.91%, during the period between 2014 to 2017.
Asia Pacific Has the Largest Market Revenue
With increasing disposable income, more local consumers pursue quality products, especially young consumers, which are increasingly crucial for improved consumption. This shows a shift from mass to premium fragrances. Perfumes and fragrances play an increasingly important role in the growth of luxury brands, especially in China, driven by emerging middle-class consumers and millennials who pursue high-end lifestyles. Premium women’s fragrances remained as the most important type, within fragrances and perfume in India. This sector is expected to grow in the forecasted period. With the introduction of perfumes with synthetic ingredients, other products (such as attars) are facing tough competition. This synthetic perfumes segment takes over a major market share.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Fragrances and Perfumes market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Fragrances and Perfumes market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Fragrances and Perfumes market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Fragrances and Perfumes market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Fragrances and Perfumes ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Fragrances and Perfumes market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Fragrances and Perfumes space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Fragrances and Perfumes market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Fragrances and Perfumes Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Fragrances and Perfumes Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Fragrances and Perfumes market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Fragrances and Perfumes market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Fragrances and Perfumes market trends that influence the global Fragrances and Perfumes market
Detailed TOC of Fragrances and Perfumes Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter Five Forces Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Parfum or de Parfum
5.1.2 Eau de Parfum (EDP)
5.1.3 Eau de Toilette (EDT)
5.1.4 Eau de Cologne (EDC)
5.1.5 Other Product Types
5.2 Consumer Group
5.2.1 Men
5.2.2 Women
5.2.3 Unisex
5.3 Category
5.3.1 Natural
5.3.2 Synthetic
5.4 Distribution Channel
5.4.1 Offline Retail Stores
5.4.2 Online Retail Stores
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.1.4 Rest of North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Russia
5.5.2.5 Italy
5.5.2.6 Spain
5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia – Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 India
5.5.3.3 Japan
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific
5.5.4 South America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
5.5.5.1 South Africa
5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Coty Inc.
6.3.2 Shiseido Company Limited
6.3.3 L’Oral SA
6.3.4 LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
6.3.5 Revlon Inc.
6.3.6 Avon Products Inc.
6.3.7 Abdul Samad Al Qurashi
6.3.8 Herms International SA
6.3.9 Este Lauder Companies Inc.
6.3.10 Oriflame Holding AG
6.3.11 Inter Parfums Inc.
6.3.12 PDC Brands
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
