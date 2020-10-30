Europe Leather Goods Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Europe Leather Goods market” and its expanding nature. The Europe Leather Goods market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Europe Leather Goods market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Europe Leather Goods market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Europe Leather Goods market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Europe Leather Goods Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Europe Leather Goods market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

The Fashion Industry is Leading the Leather Market

The increased number of working professionals and young millennials is majorly driving the leather shoes market in the European region. Majorly driven by the fashion industry, the European countries, such as Italy and France, are witnessing an extensive dependency on leather goods, right from production to trading, including footwear. In addition, the European Commission published a study, which stated that the leather footwear segment accounts for the major production share, of 41%, in the leather industry. The thriving fashion industry has majorly uplifted the demand for leather handbags and wallets among the consumers, thereby driving the accessories market in the region. As a result, leather handbags hold the major market share in the accessories segment. Europe-based companies, such as Gucci, Gianni Versace, and Louis Vuitton, are the key players involved in the manufacturing of leather-based luxury goods.

Offline Stores Remain the Most Preferred Points of Sale

Due to the existing consumers’ perception on the touch and feel of leather products, offline stores remained the most preferred points of sale in the European region. This has led key players in the market to expand their presence with exclusive stores. For instance, Louis Vuitton recently launched its third showroom in Rome, Italy, to increase its sale in the capital. Moreover, the companies are launching duty-free outlets in airports, in order to boost their reach toward international customers. As a result of an increased number of outlets across the region, the consumption of leather goods has increased simultaneously, and is projected to rise in the coming years. However, the increasing social media impact from Instagram and Twitter is significantly driving consumers to opt for online market. Since majority of the potential customers are engaged in social media platforms, manufacturers are targeting these websites as a promising source of advertisements and shopping. Additionally, the influence from brand ambassadors and celebrities is increasingly impacting the product sales.

Detailed TOC of Europe Leather Goods Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Footwear

5.1.2 Luggage

5.1.3 Accessories

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline Retail Stores

5.2.2 Online Retail Stores

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 United Kingdom

5.3.1.3 Italy

5.3.1.4 Spain

5.3.1.5 Russia

5.3.1.6 France

5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Adidas AG

6.3.2 Kering SA

6.3.3 LVMH

6.3.4 Ralph Lauren Corporation

6.3.5 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd

6.3.6 Hermes International SA

6.3.7 Prada SpA

6.3.8 Chanel SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

