Cosmeceutical Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Market Overview:

TOC of Cosmeceutical Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Cosmeceutical market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Growing Ageing Population

Consumers, especially the ageing population, are increasingly looking for methods and products to maintain and improve their appearance to look youthful and beautiful, more so with the rising awareness about anti-ageing products. The middle-aged people are increasingly witnessing ageing anxiety, due to the high prevalence of extrinsic signs of ageing. Anti-ageing skin products are known as cosmeceuticals, as they overlap the distinction between cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Over the past two decades, declining fertility and mortality rate has resulted in a sustained rise in ageing population across the region, especially in China and Japan. Strong desire among men and women to retain youthful appearances has groomed and nurtured the cosmetic industry across the region.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Cosmeceuticals Market|

Though the term ‘cosmeceuticals’ started gaining momentum in China recently, it has now become one of the most preferred product categories in the country. Busier and stressful lifestyles of consumers in the country, as well as worsening environmental conditions, created more concern around skin conditions amid consumers who seek products for skin rejuvenation. This has led to an increase in sales of cosmeceuticals. Moreover, the population of Japan is among the most prolific consumers of cosmetics, placing it among the top five national markets for personal care products. From the viewpoint of not only size but also the trends and market demand, Japan can be regarded as a gateway to other Asian markets. Success in the Japanese market can raise product/brand profile and visibility, particularly in other Asian markets.

Detailed TOC of Cosmeceutical Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Skin Care

5.1.1.1 Anti-ageing

5.1.1.2 Anti-acne

5.1.1.3 Sun Protection

5.1.1.4 Moisturizers

5.1.1.5 Other Skin Care Product Types

5.1.2 Hair Care

5.1.2.1 Shampoos and Conditioners

5.1.2.2 Hair Colorants and Dyes

5.1.2.3 Other Hair Care Product Types

5.1.3 Lip Care

5.1.4 Oral Care

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Online Retail Stores

5.2.3 Convenience Stores

5.2.4 Specialist Stores

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 L’Oreal SA

6.4.2 Procter & Gamble

6.4.3 Unilever PLC

6.4.4 Shiseido Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Revlon Inc.

6.4.6 Groupe Clarins SA

6.4.7 Beiersdorf AG

6.4.8 Johnson & Johnson Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

