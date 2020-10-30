Hair Care Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

“Hair Care Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Hair Care market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Organic Hair Care Products

The high demand for natural ingredients has been quite evident in the market studied, which has led to the majority of companies launching products with nature-inspired ingredients, such as plant-inspired and premium botanical ingredients. Among the organic hair care product types, such as conditioners and shampoos, serums and oils, and styling, the former holds a majority of the share in the global organic hair care market, owing to its wide usage. Furthermore, anti-dandruff organic hair oils are expected to register a robust growth over the forecast period. The demand for organic hair care products in Western Europe is expected to increase at a substantial rate. Moreover, the growing personal care industry is expected to boost the market in Latin America.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Hair Care Market

China is the second largest market for hair care products worldwide, only after the United States. In APAC, the country holds the largest market share, and is expected to hold its position during the forecast period. It has the potential to become the largest market of hair care products over the next five to ten years. The usage of premium hair care products is most prevalent in tier one megacities, with increasing penetration in China’s inland tier two and tier three cities. This is further likely to increase with the growing middle class and consumption of consumer products. The increasing internet penetration and push of e-commerce companies to attract consumers is driving the sales from e-commerce in the Asia-Pacific region, while sales from the physical retail channel continues to dominate the market.

Market Overview:

The hair care market is forecasted to reach USD 116.33 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.35% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The growing demand for organic/natural products for personal grooming has become one of the primary concerns for individuals. Among the organic hair care products, owing to its wide usage, conditioners and shampoos held a majority share in the global organic hair care market in 2018. Furthermore, anti-dandruff organic hair oils are expected to register a robust growth over the forecast period. Key Manufacturers Like

SHISEIDO GROUP

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

UNILEVER CORPORATION

AMWAY CORPORATION

ORIFLAME COSMETICS AG

Procter & Gamble Co.

L’Oreal SA

Revlon Inc.

Kao corporation