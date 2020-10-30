Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Global Growth, Current Scenario Technology Trends, Comprehensive Analysis and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global automotive electric water pump market size is projected to reach USD 6690.8 million by 2026, surging at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Introduction of innovative designs and solutions will be the central growth driver for this market, as per the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled“Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Pump Type (12V, 24V), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.An electric water pump (EWP) in automobiles is installed mainly for engine cooling, battery cooling, and heating air circulation. It plays an important role in maintaining the thermal balance in a vehicle and many innovators have developed advanced products in this regard. For instance, Italy-based automotive cooling system specialist Saleri engineered a unique electromechanical water pump (EMP) to enable enhanced temperature control, without increasing power, in hybrid-powered vehicles. Similarly, the German automotive major Rheinmetall employed the canned motor concept to design a novel coolant solution that eliminates the need for sealing elements, thus ensuring a prolonged lifespan of the water pump. These, and many such innovations, are expected to emerge as the leading automotive electric water pump market trends in the forthcoming years.

List of Players Covered in the Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Report:

DaviesCraig

Gates Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler AG

BLDC Pump Co., Ltd.

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Continental AG

The report states that the value of the market stood at USD 2410.2 million in 2018. Additionally, it provides the following information:

Comprehensive insights into the regional dynamics of the market;

Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market;

Exhaustive study of the various market segments; and

Microscopic evaluation of the market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/automotive-electric-water-pump-market-102618

Market Driver

Escalating Pollution Levels Worldwide to Aid Market Expansion

Air pollution levels all over the world are escalating at an unprecedented rate and emissions from on-road vehicles is one of the foremost contributors to this rise. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ambient air pollution was responsible for close to 4.2 million deaths worldwide in 2016. In the US, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that motor vehicles account for 75% of the carbon monoxide pollution. One of the main reasons for such high level of vehicular pollution is the outdated and inefficient combustion and coolant technologies in automobiles. As a result, fuel efficiency of vehicles is reduced, leading to more emissions and more pollution. In this scenario, development of sustainable EWP systems for automobiles will bode well for the automotive electric water pump market growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific to Hold Lion’s Share; Europe to Follow Closely

The market size in Asia-Pacific stood at USD 951.7 million in 2018 and is expected to expand steadily in the coming years, enabling the region to dominate the automotive electric water pump market share. The chief growth propeller in the region is the skyrocketing demand for passenger vehicles, which itself is supported by continuously rising disposable income. In Europe, on the other hand, stringent government regulations on vehicular carbon emissions are nudging people towards electric vehicles which come preinstalled with EWP systems. A similar trend is witnessed in North America where there is an increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, which augurs well for this market.

Quick Buy:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102618

Competitive Landscape

Targeted Innovation Strategies to be Adopted by Major Players

While the opportunities for innovation are wide and extensive in this market, industry leaders are adopting a more targeted approach towards developing innovative solutions, the automotive electric water pump market analysis suggests. Companies are particularly designing products to cater to the rapidly growing market for electric vehicles, where the demand for advanced EWP units is set to rise in the near future.

Industry Developments:

January 2020: Rheinmetall Automotive, the Germany-based automotive technologies supplier, secured an eight-year-long contract from a reputed carmaker to supply water pumps for electric vehicles. Rheinmetall has announced that it will deliver two versions of its electric water recirculation pump (WUP) for an estimated value of €130 million for the entire duration of the contract.

Rheinmetall Automotive, the Germany-based automotive technologies supplier, secured an eight-year-long contract from a reputed carmaker to supply water pumps for electric vehicles. Rheinmetall has announced that it will deliver two versions of its electric water recirculation pump (WUP) for an estimated value of €130 million for the entire duration of the contract. September 2018:Continental AG announced the launch of two new PRO Kits that will contain a water pump along with power transmission engine belts. In addition to the kits, the company also announced the inclusion of 23 new types of water pumps to its existing portfolio of pumps to enable better temperature regulation in automobile engines.

Get a Customized Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-electric-water-pump-market-102618

Other Related Reports:

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]