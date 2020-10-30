Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market anticipates revenue will hit up to XX% CAGR by 2026: Segmentation by Top Companies, Market Size & Growth, Major Applications, Key Regions, Product Demand

Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) industry. Both established and new players in Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) industries can use the report to understand the Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

PoliNat

Amicogen

Nutraceuticals

Yigeda Bio-Technology

Ciyuan Biotech

Tianhong Biotech

Analysis of the Market: “

Fucoxanthin is a xanthophyll, with the molecular formula of C42H58O6 and CAS number 3351-86-8. It is found as an accessory pigment in the chloroplasts of brown algae and most other heterokonts, giving them a brown or olive-green color. Fucoxanthin absorbs light primarily in the blue-green to yellow-green part of the visible spectrum, peaking at around 510-525 nm by various estimates and absorbing significantly in the range of 450 to 540 nm.

Fucoxanthin is being looked into for its anti-inflammatory, antinociceptive, and anti-cancer effects.

The global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) market is valued at 95 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 113.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan et

”

Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Breakdown by Types:

HPLC Series

UV Series

Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Breakdown by Application:

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Other

