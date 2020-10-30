Joint Pain Injections Market: 2020 Worldwide Opportunities, Market Share, Key Players and Competitive Landscape

CDC reports that every year approximately 15 million people in the U.S. face severe joint pain because of arthritis. The rising prevalence of arthritis can increase the demand for treatments, which in turn, will propel the growth of the global joint pain injections market size. The information is shared by Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Joint Pain Injections Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Corticosteroid Injections, Hyaluronic Acid Injections, Platelet-Rich Plasma Injections, Others (Placental Tissue Matrix Injections, etc), By Joint Type (Knee and Ankle, Hip, Shoulder and Elbow, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” One of the most common types of arthritis is osteoarthritis which primarily affects hands and feet. Some of the major causes associated with osteoarthritis are the rising prevalence of obesity, increasing aging population, zero physical activity, and mineral bone density loss. Injections such as hyaluronic acid and corticosteroid are extensively used to reduce pain and inflammation in affected areas.

The report covers:

Global Joint Pain Injections Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Segmentation of the Global Joint Pain Injections Market

By Product

Corticosteroid Injections

Hyaluronic Acid Injections

Platelet-Rich Plasma Injections

Others (Placental Tissue Matrix Injections, etc.)

By Joint Type

Knee and Ankle

Hip

Shoulder and Elbow

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

