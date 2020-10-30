Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

A Recent report on “Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market” provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market:

Pygeum bark africanum P.E, also called pygeum africanum extract or pygeum extract, is a type of herbal remedy from bark of pygeum africanum (also known as prunus africana, pygeum, iron wood, (red) stinkwood, African plum, African prune, African cherry and bitter almond). The efficacious ingredient is ß-sitosterol, a type of sterols. P.E is short for plant extract.

Naturex

Euromed

Maypro

Alchem

Natural Field

Xi’an Herbking

Europe is the largest market of pygeum bark africanum P.E in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. It took up about 87% the global production market in 2015, followed by USA with the share about 9%. There are few producers in South America, at present.France, Spain, USA, India and China are now the key producers of pygeum bark africanum P.E. There are some unlicensed producers with low price, poor quality products and vicious competition in China. But only few of them can supply pygeum bark africanum P.E in fact. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. But all of the bark raw materials are from Africa, and Cameroon supplied more than 70% of the total bark volume.Naturex, Euromed, Maypro, Alchem, Natural Field, Xi'an Herbking, Naturactive are the key producers in the globalpygeum bark africanum P.E market. Top four took up about 80% of the global production market in 2015. Naturex, Euromed, Maypro, which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Natural Field, Xi'an Herbking, Naturactive are the leading suppliers in China with the total local share of about 80%. Alchem is a supplier from india. The worldwide market for Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 9 million US$ in 2024, from 7 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

Paste type

Powder type

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Health care

Medical treatment