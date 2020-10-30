Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

Global “Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Automotive Testing Equipment is very important in the development and production of vehicles. To make sure cars live up to the consumers’ standards, automotive manufacturers test their cars in certain environment. The idea behind car testing is that it allows manufacturers to work out all the kinks and potential problems of a model before it goes into full production.In this report, Automotive Testing Equipment mainly refers to four kinds, chassis dynamometer, engine dynamometer, vehicle emission test system and wheel alignment tester.

HORIBA

Bosch

Siemens

AVL List

ABB

Meidensha

ACTIA

In the last several years, the global automotive testing equipment market enjoyed a fast develop speed, with an average production growth rate about 5.88%. In 2020, the global automotive testing equipment market is 794 million USD and the actual sales may be 36.5 K units.In the consumption market, Europe and North America are also the largest markets, due to developed automotive industries and mature automotive market. With fast growing of automotive production and more and more manufacturers building plants in China, China is becoming a more and more important market.Segmented by the product type, Chassis Dynamometer represent more than half market in 2020. followed Chassis Dynamometer, Engine Dynamometer market account for nearly 25% in 2020. The worldwide market for Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 1150 million US$ in 2024, from 790 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

Chassis Dynamometer

Engine Dynamometer

Vehicle Emission Test System

OEM

Aftermarket