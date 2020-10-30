Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

A Recent report on “Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market” provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is a system controlling the cooling and pre-heating of battery used in electric and hybrid vehicles.Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is part of the automotive thermal management system. It ensures batteries operate within a certain temperature range, will be crucial to helping electric cars drive greater distances for a longer period of time.

Mahle

Valeo

Bosch

Hana System

Dana

Gentherm

Continental

VOSS Automotive

The classification of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System includes Liquid Cooling, Air Cooling and Refrigerant Cooling. The proportion of Liquid Cooling in 2020 is about 66.32%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2020.Europe region is the largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, with a production market share nearly 56% in 2020. North America is the second largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2020.Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36.6% in 2020. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.5%. The worldwide market for Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 47.1% over the next five years, will reach 3840 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

Air Cooling

Liquid Cooling

Refrigerant Cooling Major Applications are as follows:

EV