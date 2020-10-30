Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

Global “Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market” – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024″ comes as one of the hard-to-find market data report published by 360 Research Reports, a leading market analysis source. This new research document examines economic trends, industry development, industry structure, supply and demand, investment environment, industry capacity, marketing channels and leading industry participants. The Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) market is stimulated by the successive hikes of industrial output, consumer consumption, imports & exports, and capital investment. Historical data and long-term forecasts through 2020 and 2024 are the important part of this research document.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market:

Intravenous Immunoglobulin, also called gamma globulin or antibodies, is a highly purified blood product preparation that is derived from large pools of plasma donors. Plasma from approximately 1,000 to 10,000 persons is present in each unit or “lot” of Intravenous Immunoglobulin.

The research covers the current Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Baxter

Grifols

CSL

Octapharma

Biotest

Kedrion

Hualan Bio

CNBG

Shanghai RAAS

CBPO

LFB Group

BPL

North America region is the largest supplier of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), with a production market share nearly 48% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), enjoying production market share nearly 23% in 2016.North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 44% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 22%.Market competition is intense. Baxter, Grifols, CSL, Octapharma, Biotest, Kedrion, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The worldwide market for Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 11500 million US$ in 2024, from 8120 million US$ in 2019. Major Classifications are as follows:

IVIg Liquid

Major Applications are as follows:

Immunodeficiency

Autoimmune Disease