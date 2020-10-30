Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Size, Statistics, Share, Trends and Forecast With Top Service Providers, Technology And Global Regions

Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are evaluated in the persuasive Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market report. The report gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry. This market report estimates, Global market development trends for industry. The report also provides the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. Lastly, the report makes few important proposals for a new project of Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market before evaluating its feasibility.

Market Analysis: Global Hadoop big data analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 40.3 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to large volume of big data, convergence of internet of Things (IoT) and big data.

Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hadoop big data analytics market are Cisco, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Hortonworks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, MongoDB, Inc, MapR Technologies, Inc., Oracle, Datameer, Inc., IBM, Microsoft , Cloudera, Inc., Intel Corporation, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Teradata., New Relic, Inc., Alation, Inc., Splunk Inc., and Striim, Inc. among others

Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Segmentation: Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market By Component (Solution, Service) , Application (Risk & Fraud Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Customer Analytics ,Security Intelligence, Distributed Coordination Service, Merchandising & Supply Chain Analytics, Offloading Mainframe Application ,Operational Intelligence, Linguistic Analytics), Vertical (BFSI , Government & Defense , Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment , Energy & Utility, Transportation & SCM ,IT & Telecommunication, Academia & Research, Others ) ,Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Growing need of big data analytics and increasing volume of big data is driving the growth of the market

Lack of big data regulatory framework and deficiency in safety is hampering the market growth

In January 2019, Amazon has launched Neo-AI, a replacement open source project that aims to optimize the performance of machine learning (ML) models for various platforms. Amazon SageMaker neo was declared as an extension of Amazon SageMaker, an ML platform as a service. SageMaker initially targeted the training part of ML models, and SageMaker neo takes on the most important challenge of optimizing ML models for various target environments, effectively closing the loop between the training and logical thinking phases of ML models

Global hadoop big data analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hadoop big data analytics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

