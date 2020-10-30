Luxury Rigid Box Market (Covid-19) Outbreak: Trends Together With Growth Forecast To 2025

Luxury Rigid Box Market: Introduction

Luxury rigid boxes are popularly used for packaging of consumer goods including luxury pens, watches, electronic accessories, confectionery foods, cosmetics, etc. Since 2012, manufacturers in China and India have invested considerably in increasing their production capacity of luxury rigid boxes. Revolutionary boom in mobile phones and mobile phones accessories have encouraged many small and local manufacturers to enter the luxury rigid box market in India and China. The global market for luxury rigid box market is characterized by presence of small to mid-size manufacturer along with established multinational players.

Manufacturers of luxury rigid box cater to client base, particularly operating in the sweet and confectionary food products market. The global market for sweets, confectionery and other food products is expected to witness growth due to evolution in the product offerings by food product manufacturers. Luxury rigid boxes are different from conventional paperboard boxes or folding cartons in terms of design, strength, visual quality and overall packaging functionality. Visual quality and material properties of luxury rigid boxes result in end user preference for product packaged in luxury rigid boxes.

Global Luxury Rigid Box Market: Market Segmentation

The global luxury rigid box market is segmented as per product type, by design and by application type.

As per the product type, the global luxury rigid box market is segmented as follows:

Telescopic Luxury Rigid Box

Two Piece Luxury Rigid Box

Hinged Lid Luxury Rigid Box

As per design type the global luxury rigid box market is segmented as follows:

Round & Oval Luxury Rigid Box

Square Shaped Luxury Rigid Box

Other Shaped Luxury Rigid Box

As per the application type, the global luxury rigid box market is segmented as follows:

Food Baker’s Confectionery Sugar Confectionery Other Food Products

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Jewellery

Cosmetics

Others

Global Luxury Rigid Box Market: Market Dynamics

The global market for luxury rigid box is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period, particularly drive by demand from confectionery food products manufacturers. Popular confectionery food products that are packed and transported in luxury rigid box include sugar candies, nuts, chewing gum, ice creams, etc. Apart from sugar confectionaries, luxury rigid boxes are also used for packaging of baker confectioneries such as cakes, cookies, doughnut, pastries, etc. Demand for baker confectionary constitutes prominent market segment in the global market for luxury rigid boxes. Apart from food products, luxury rigid boxes are also used for packaging of electronic goods, consumer goods, cosmetics, jewellery, etc. Manufacturers of luxury rigid boxes invest in high quality material requirements and technologically advanced printing capabilities in order to deliver visually appealing luxury rigid boxes to their clients.

The global market for luxury rigid box is characterized by supply of products in extensive range of designs particularly segmented as telescopic luxury rigid box, two piece luxury rigid box and hinged lid luxury rigid box.

Global Luxury Rigid Box Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global luxury rigid box market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Luxury Rigid Box Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global luxury rigid box market include Burt Rigid Box, Inc., Pragati, Bell Printers, ACG Ecopak, Taylor Box, Guangzhou Fetching Color Printing & Packaging Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Xinda Packaging Co., Ltd., Dongguan Fullbright Industry Company Limited, Guangdong Jin Wei Da Colour Printing Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Yison Printing Co., Ltd., Dongguan Crown Win Package Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen CyGedin Printing & Packaging Co., Ltd.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines? What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding? Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network? Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future? What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with? Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory? Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets? How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas? What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments? What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

