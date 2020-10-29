Health Information Systems (HIS) Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2020 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: Agfa Gevaert, GE Healthcare, McKesson, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, etc. | InForGrowth

Health Information Systems (HIS) Market Research Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of Health Information Systems (HIS)d Market for 2015-2026. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the Leading Companies effective in this market. Health Information Systems (HIS) Market has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Health Information Systems (HIS) globally

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Health Information Systems (HIS) Market Segment considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type:

District Level Routine Information Systems

Disease Surveillance Systems

Laboratory Information Systems

Hospital Patient Administration Systems (PAS)

Human Resource Management Information Systems

Health Information Systems (HIS) Market Segment by Application:

Medical Industry

Personal healthcare

Health Information Systems (HIS) Market Major Key Players:

Agfa Gevaert

GE Healthcare

McKesson

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

Shanghai Tengcheng

Neusoft

3M Health

M Health Information Systems

Carestream Health

Cerner

Epic Systems

InterSystems