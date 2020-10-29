Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market By Leading Manufactures And Product Type With Regoin By 2020|key players like ASF SE, BioAmber Inc., Myriant Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Cargill Incorporated, Gevo Inc., Vertec Bio solvents Inc

The green solvent comes from agricultural resources such as corn, sugar cane, lactic acid, refined glycerin, biosuccinic acid and soybean oil. Its environmentally friendly properties and low volatile organic compound (VOC) content compared to traditional petroleum-based solvents were the main reasons manufacturers were moving to green solvents. The market for green solvents in 2014 was 2,600 kilotons and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2015 and 2020.

Fluctuations in crude oil prices, the harmful environmental impact of volatile organic compounds, and increased adoption of green solvents in end-user industries such as paints, coatings and printing inks are key drivers of global green solvent market growth is. However, its high production costs hinder market growth to some extent.

ASF SE, BioAmber Inc., Myriant Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Cargill Incorporated, Gevo Inc., Vertec Bio Solvents Inc., Florida Chemicals, Lyondellbasell and EI du Pont de Numerous and Company, Solvay SA and Huntsman Corporation.

Green solvents are consumed in a wide range of industries, including paints and coatings, printing inks, adhesives and sealants, and industrial and household cleaning. The Paints and Coatings application segment will continue to lead the global green solvent market throughout the forecast period.

Increasing environmental issues, coupled with growing consumer awareness of environmentally friendly products, are driving the adoption of green solvents in the paint and coating industry. In addition, the pace of green solvent consumption in the industrial and domestic cleaning industries will be highest during the forecast period. This is due to the growing interest in health and hygiene among household consumers and institutional workers.

