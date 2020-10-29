Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Growth Rate at a CAGR of 10.0%.to 2024 |key players like Durst Group, Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc., Konica Minolta, Kornit Digital, Mimaki, ROQ International, Sawgrass Technologies, Inc.

The report includes a survey of the digital textile printing press market. The global market size in 2017 was $ 647 million and is projected to reach $ 128 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 10.0%. Digital textile printing machines use inkjet technology and computer software to print a variety of patterns and designs directly on fabric.

Top Companies Covered in This Report:

Durst Group, Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc., Konica Minolta, Kornit Digital, Mimaki, ROQ International, Sawgrass Technologies, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, SPG Prints BV, and M & R Company ..

Demand for digital textile printing machine products is increasing due to factors such as increased awareness of fashionable clothing, increased per capita income for individuals, and a surge in demand for short-term products. In addition, the ecological nature of digital textile prints will drive market growth. In addition, strict government regulations to reduce pollutants and improved living standards will complement the expansion of the digital textile printing machine market.

However, the unfavorable and dangerous consequences associated with the machine are major challenges faced by players working in the industry. The growing demand for innovative and creative design options and the growing trend towards newer and fresher color options offers players in the digital textile printing machine industry a promising opportunity. In addition, the increasing demand for high-speed productivity of products provides players with favorable business opportunities.

The global digital textile printing machine market is divided based on process type, application, and region. Based on the type of process, the market is categorized directly into garments and directly into fabrics. The direct segment to fabric is projected to dominate the global market throughout the study period due to its widespread use, high speed, and high color gamut.

table of contents

1. Introduction

2. Important points

3. Market view of

digital textile printing machines 4. Digital textile printing machine market – Dynamics of major industries

5. Digital

Textile Press Market Analysis-Global 6. Digital Textile Press

Market Revenue and Forecast by 2024 – Provider Types 7. Market Revenue and Forecast by 2024 – Application

8. Geographic of Global Market Analysis

9. Industry outlook

10. Competitive environment

11. Digital textile printing press market, major corporate profiles

