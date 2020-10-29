Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Report (20217-2027) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future

Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are photovoltaic material which is used to replace certain conventional building materials; it is used in the parts of building such as the facade, roof, walls, and others. Increasing the use of BIPV into the new construction of building as it is a source of the electrical power are boosting the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. Growing awareness about green building and increasing the adoption of solar energy harnessing systems is further accelerates the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market.

Key Players:

AGC Inc.,Avenston Group,BELECTRIC,BiPVco,Canadian Solar,First Solar,Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Europe,Heliatek GmbH,Novergy Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd.,Onyx Solar Group LLC

Increasing awareness in infrastructure companies about the zero-emission building is increasing demand for the BIVP. Moreover, BIPV improves the energy efficiency of the building; henceforth, boosting the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. However, the high cost associated with BIPV is the key hindering factor for the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. The growing demand for the solar solution in the construction of the building is expected to drive the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user. On the basis type the market is segmented as crystalline-Si, thin film, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as roofs, walls, glass, facade and others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial.

Competitive scenario:

Major highlights of the report: