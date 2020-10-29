Automotive ECU Market Competitive Landscape, Driving Factors and Challenges Analysis 2026

The Objective of the “Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) industry over the forecast years. Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2016 to 2022 mulling over 2015 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

The global automotive electronic control unit (AECU) market is estimated to reach $49,893 million by 2022 from $32,054 million in 2015. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2015, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2265

AECU is an embedded system that monitors all the operations related to vehicle. It is a computer with internal pre-programmed and programmable computer chips, almost similar to a computer or laptop. Moreover, rise in demand for more precise engine operation or electric vehicle drive the growth of the AECU market.

AECU is a type of embedded system that is used to control electrical components in vehicles. The global AECU market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for automotive, developments related to manufacturing of low-cost ECUs, and rise in demand for advanced features in vehicles. The market growth is driven by rise in demand for electric & hybrid electric vehicles and need for advanced driver assistance features. However, increase in complexity of automotive ECU hampers the market growth.

Power steering system was the dominant segment, accounting for 20.92% share of the total market in 2015, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Engine management system market is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 7.5% in the near future.

Key questions answered in Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market research study:

The passenger cars segment showed the highest growth rate in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, followed by the utility vehicle segment and commercial vehicle segment. The demand for advanced features in vehicles and development of low-cost ECUs are expected to propel the growth of the AECU market.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2265

Asia-Pacific is projected to show the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.63% from 2016 to 2022.

Key Findings of the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market:In 2015, power steering system segment led the overall AECU market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Passenger car segment dominated the market in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Key players that operate in the market are Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan), Magneti Marelli Spa (Italy), and Pektron Group Limited (UK).

Report Customization :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2265

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research