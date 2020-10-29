Vietnam Reinforcement Materials Market to witness the acceleration of growth over the period 2020-2025 | Vietnam Steel Corporation, vibuma, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG,

The Vietnam reinforcement materials market generated $49,453 thousand in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach $84,478 thousand by 2024.Reinforcement materials are essential for the formation of fiber-based composites. Reinforcement materials are essential for forming composites as they provide rigidity and structural strength to the composites. Superior properties of composites such as, lighter weight as compared to individual components, increased use in the automotive as well as aerospace & defense sectors, and growth in consumption in the construction industry drive the reinforcement materials industry.

Vietnam Steel Corporation, vibuma, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, International Standards Trading Vietnam Co. ltd., Posco SS-Vina, Co. Ltd., and QH Plus Corporation.

The Global Vietnam Reinforcement Materials Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Vietnam Reinforcement Materials market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Vietnam Reinforcement Materials market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

