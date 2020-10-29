Electric Mobility Scooter Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by 2030

A mobility scooter is a mobility aid similar to a wheelchair but configured similar to a scooter. It is often referred to as a power-operated vehicle/scooter or electric scooter. Electrically driven scooters are a perfect mode of transport for people who do not want the expense of operating a gas driven vehicle or motorcycle. The electric mobility scooter is classified as a power-operated bicycle, thus in most cases a drivers license is not required to ride the scooter, nor does it have to be registered, plated, or insured. Usually, the two types of mobility scooters available are front-wheel drive (FD) or rear-wheel drive (RD).

The electric mobility scooter market gains worldwide popularity. Increase in cases of people suffering from mobility problems, rise in disposable income of the consumers, and high capital spending on personal care and leisure items drive the market. However, high cost of the electric mobility scooters and maintenance cost of the scooter restrains the electric mobility scooter market.

The electric mobility scooter market is segmented on the basis of battery type, and number of tires. The market segmentation for the battery type includes SLA, Li-ion, and NiMH. The market segmentation for number of tires includes 2, 3, 4, and 5 wheeler. By geography, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the electric mobility scooter market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017-2023 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market

Electric Mobility Scooter Market Key Segmentation:

By Battery Type

SLA

Li-ion

NiMH

By Number Of Tires

2 Wheeler

3 Wheeler

4 Wheeler

5 Wheeler

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. (Italy)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany)

EV Rider LLC (U.S)

UK Mobility Group Ltd (UK)

Pride Mobility (U.S.)

Golden Technologies (U.S.)

Zip’r mobility solutions Corporation (U.S.)

Drive Medical (U.S.)

MERITS CO. LTD. (Taiwan)

Afikim (Israel)