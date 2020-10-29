Wireless POS Terminals Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Verifone, First Data, Elavon

Wireless POS (point of sale) terminal is defined as the electronic equipment in which transaction is taking place between a merchant and a customer when a product is sold. It basically performing the sales transaction and processing credit card payments. Owing to its various features such as receiving payments and track all sales and tax data, it is widely used in restraint, bar, retail, small business, cafÃ© and other places. Increasing e-commerce transactions leading to rising in demand for wireless POS terminals is the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market

Ingenico (France),Verifone (United States),First Data (United States),PAX Global Technology (Hong Kong),NCR Corporation (United States),Diebold Nixdorf (United States),BBPOS (Hong Kong),Elavon (United States),Castles Technology (Taiwan),Winpos (Finland

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Wireless POS Terminals Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Portable Countertop & PIN Pad, MPOS, Smart POS, Other Types (Mini POS and Smart Mobile Dongle)), Industry (Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Transportation, Sports & Entertainment, Other Industries (Home Delivery & Service Delivery)), Technology (NFC Terminal, Non-NFC Terminal), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

Growth Drivers

Wide Adoption of Wireless Payment Terminal by Retailers

Growing Use of Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) Cards

Increase in Cashless Transactions in Different Countries

Growing Adoption of Wireless Technology in Mobile Handsets and Wearables

Market Influencing Trends:

Technology Advancement in Wireless POS Terminal

Restraints that are major highlights:

Security Issues Related to Wireless Technology

High Maintenance Cost of Wireless POS Systems

Opportunities

Reduction in Cost of Wireless Technology as well as Increase in Their Reliability

Mass Adoption of Dual-Interface Chip Technology and Multi-Application Support By NFC and Hce

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Wireless POS Terminals Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Wireless POS Terminals market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Wireless POS Terminals Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Wireless POS Terminals

Chapter 4: Presenting the Wireless POS Terminals Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Wireless POS Terminals market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Wireless POS Terminals Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

