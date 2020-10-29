Safflower Oil Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Adams, Ciaberia International, Los Charitos

Safflower, a seasonal plant, is cultivated to produce vegetable oil. Owing to benefits offered by its consumption such as lower cholesterol levels, ability to reduce inflammation and supplementing muscles growth, demand for safflower oil is increasing globally. Growing demand has led to rise in production with United States topping the charts followed by India.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Oil Seeds International [United States],Adams Group [United States],Ciaberia International [United States],Aktivv LLP [Kazakhstan],Galp Distribution Oil Espana S.A.U [Spain],Los Charitos [United States]

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Safflower Oil Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Monounsaturated Safflower Oil, Polyunsaturated Safflower Oil), Application (Cooking, Medical, Others)

Growth Drivers

Growing Awareness About Health Benefits Associated with Safflower Oil

Rising Use of Safflower in Cosmetics

Market Influencing Trends:

People Inclination Towards Low Fat Foods

Rising Link Between Oil and Obesity

Restraints that are major highlights:

Seasonal Cultivation of Safflower Oil

Availability of Alternatives

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Organic Foods

Growing Focus Towards Cultivation

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

