Frozen Fruit Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | ConAgra Foods, Kendall Frozen Fruits, Dole Food

Frozen fruits are preserved in order to extend shelf life of the fruits. These fruits are used in food process industries such as bread, cake and are sold in fruit store and supermarkets. Changing nutritional needs and lifestyle are bolstering the demand of frozen fruits in developed countries while low penetration of such fruits in emerging countries provide great potential for expansion of service providers.

Latest research document on ‘Frozen Fruit’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are DEL MONTE FOODS [United States],H.J. Heinz [United States],Birds Eye Foods [United Kingdom],Dole Food [United States],Bonduelle [France],Ardo [Belgium],Kendall Frozen Fruits [United States],ConAgra Foods [United States],McCain Foods [Canada],SunOpta [Canada],Simplot Food [United States],Earthbound Farm [United States],Andr NV [Belgium],Merko Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret [Turkey],Welch Foods [United States],Mirsa Refrigerating Industrial [Hungary],Gelagri Bretagne [France],NG Fung Hong [Hong Kong],Four Season Foods [United States],Junao Foodstuff [China],Jinyuan Agriculture [China],Yantai Tianlong [China]

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Frozen Fruit Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Ordinary Frozen Fruit, Low Temperature Frozen Fruit), Application (Restaurant, Household, Retail), Technique (Freeze Drying, IQF (Individual Quick Freezing))

Growth Drivers

All Time Availability Of Seasonal And Regional Fruits

Increasing Demand for Juices and Smoothies

Market Influencing Trends:

Avoidance Of Harmful Preservatives

Growing Frozen Fruits Market for Red Fruits and Berries

Restraints that are major highlights:

Consumerâ€™s Negative Perception Of Frozen Food

Loss in Nutritional Value in Frozen Fruits

Opportunities

Growing Health Awareness Leading to Rise in Demand for Frozen Food

Rising Demand in Emerging Countries

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

