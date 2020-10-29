Airport Ground Treatment Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by 2030

Airport ground treatment is a technique that helps in improving the engineering properties of the treated soil mass such as permeability and stiffness. Various ground improvement methods are used to protect the ground. To increase the strength and reduce compressibility and reduce distortion under stress, the ground treatment techniques are used in airports.
Rapid urbanization and industrial growth, higher reliability, and increase in demand for high strength ground in airports are expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, strong ground has higher reliability of strength, reduces the risk of damage, and requires less repair and maintenance costs. However, strict government regulations regarding the choice of additives are expected to hamper the market growth. Various technological advancements in jet grouting and shallow soil mixing techniques are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the airport ground treatment market.
The market is segmented on the basis of technique and geography. On the basis of technique, it is divided into Sand drain method, PVD method, vibro compaction method, Pneumatic flow mixing method, jet grouting, ground freezing, Sand drain method & Pneumatic flow mixing method, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players operating in the market include Intrafor Ltd, Menard Group USA, Ledcor Group, ITD Cementation, Vinci SA, Uretek UK, Hayward Baker Inc., Raito Kogyo Co., Ltd, Keller Asean, and VSL International Ltd.
Key Benefits
- Porters Five Forces model helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers, and the competitive sketch of the market.
- It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2016 to 2023 to understand the prevailing opportunities and the investment pockets.
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the delivery controller market to identify the potential investment pockets.
- The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities are provided in the report.
Airport Ground Treatment Market Key Segments:
By Technique
- Sand drain method
- PVD method
- Vibro compaction method,
- Pneumatic flow mixing method
- Jet grouting
- Ground freezing
- Sand drain method & Pneumatic flow mixing method
- Other techniques
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key players
- Intrafor Ltd
- Menard Group USA,
- Ledcor Group
- ITD Cementation
- Vinci SA,
- Uretek UK
- Hayward Baker Inc.
- Raito Kogyo Co., Ltd,
- Keller Asean
- VSL International Ltd
