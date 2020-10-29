Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market In Deep Analysis, Expert Reviews and Precise Outlook 2027 || Medtronic; Meru Health, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Atlas Wearables, Inc.; Proteus Digital Health

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market report gives most appropriate and specific information to the decision makers in the industry which saves their time and result in excellent output. Market analysis and market segmentation has been conducted in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions. This market information of Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market report not only aids businesses in taking sound and proficient decisions but also helps decide the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more gainfully.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market are LifeFuels Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES INC.; Breathometer Inc.; Medtronic; Meru Health, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Atlas Wearables, Inc.; Proteus Digital Health; NeuroMetrix, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; VitalConnect; Ekso Bionics; BL Healthcare, Inc; BioSerenity; Preventice Solutions, Inc.; Lenovo; Vitls Inc.; AliveCor, Inc. and Chrono Therapeutics Inc.

Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market is expected to register a CAGR of 38.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the efficiency of resources and available infrastructure due to the usage of IoMT.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market By Product Type (Smart Wearable Devices, Home-Use Medical Devices, Point-Of-Care Kits), Services (On-Premise Based Services, Cloud-Based Services)Application (Real-Time Monitoring, End-to-End Connectivity, Data Assortment & Analysis, Tracking & Alerts, Remote Medical Assistance),End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes & Academics, Homecare) , Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market

Internet- of- Medical- Things (IoMT) is a specific category of applications of the Internet of Things for healthcare services. This technology enables the interconnectivity of medical devices over a common network which results in exchange of valuable patient information helping in better delivery of healthcare services. IoMT involves designing of specified health solutions depending on the data collected through wearable medical devices.

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of wearable devices and real-time healthcare service provision with the adoption of IoMT; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Cutback on expenditure incurred by patients due to a reduction of visitation to the physician, as IoMT helps in continuous monitoring of health in individuals

Market Restraints

Concerns regarding privacy of data amid growing levels of hacking and unauthorized access; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns associated with the lack of infrastructure and requirement of skilled professionals; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Proteus Digital Health in partnership with Fairview Health Services and University of Minnesota Health announced the launch of digital oncology medicines for cancer patients significantly helping in improving the outcomes of treatment. This digital technology helps the patients in completing their oral chemotherapy course and provides physician’s with patient information.

In March 2017, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY announced that they had acquired Monica Healthcare, expanding their Maternal-Infant Care business division. This acquisition will help in innovations and enhanced product offerings for expecting mothers and babies globally. Monica Healthcare is focused on improving the birth experience for mothers by involving the usage of wireless fetal monitoring devices.

