Small Arms Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by 2030

The arms industry is also known as the defense industry or the arms trade. This industry is responsible for the production and sales of weapons and military technology. The companies producing arms are also referred to as arms dealers, defense contractors, or as the military industry. They are solely responsible for producing arms for the armed forces of state and civilians. It consists of commercial industry involved in the R&D, engineering, production, and servicing of military material, equipment, and facilities.

Download Report Sample (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3102

The key factors for the growth of the market are increase in participation in hunting and shooting sports, rise in demand for self-defense and law enforcement, and political instability. However, implementation of strict rules by the regulatory bodies in procuring and keeping arms restrains the growth of the market. Also, strict enforcement of laws against hunting gradually hinder the growth of the market. The increase in measures to exterminate terrorism is a probable opportunity for the market.

The market is segmented into end user, type, caliber, cutting type, operation, technology, and geography. By end user, it is divided into military, law enforcement, hunting, sports, and self-defense. By type, it is classified into pistol, revolver, rifle, machine gun, and shortgun. By caliber, it is categorized into 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, and 9 mm. By cutting type, it is bifurcated into rifled and smooth bore. The operation type is segmented into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. By technology, the market is classified into guided and unguided types. By geography, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3102

The key players mentioned in the report are Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A., Colt Manufacturing Company LLC., GLOCK Ges.m.b.H, Heckler and Koch GmbH, HS Produkt, Israeli Weapon Industries, Concern Kalashnikov, Remington Arms Company LLC, SIGSAUER, and Smith & Wesson.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global small arms market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2023.

Exhaustive analysis of the market by type, end user, and operations helps understand the products that are used currently along with the variants that is projected to gain prominence in the future.

Competitive intelligence elucidates the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Schedule a Free Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3102

Small Arms Market Key Segments:

BY END USER

Military

Law Enforcement

Hunting

Sports

Self-Defense

BY TYPE

Pistol

Revolver

Rifle

Machine Gun

Shotgun

BY CALIBER

5.56 mm

7.62 mm

9 mm

BY CUTTING TYPE

Rifled

Smooth Bore

BY OPERATION

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Small Arms Market Request Now !

BY TECHNOLOGY

Guided

Unguided

BY GEOGRAPHY

NORTH AMERICA U.S. Canada Mexico

ASIA-PACIFIC China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

EUROPE UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Players

Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A.

Colt Manufacturing Company LLC.

GLOCK Ges.m.b.H

Heckler and Koch GmbH

HS Produkt

Israeli Weapon Industries

Concern Kalashnikov

Remington Arms Company LLC

SIG Sauer

Smith & Wesson

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |