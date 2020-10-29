Spinal Implants Market Trends Analysis, Growth Dynamics, Future Insights, Share Analysis and Size Projection By 2023

Spinal Implants Market Research Report: By Product (Spinal Fusion Devices, Non-Fusion Devices, Spinal Bone Stimulators), Procedure (Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery), Material (Titanium, Titanium-Alloy, Steel, Plastic) – Forecast To 2023

Spinal implants have emerged as a highly lucrative market in recent years, thanks to the rising prevalence and subsequent surge in the treatment rate of degenerative spine disorders and the expansion of the worldwide elderly population. Rapid innovations in the medical technology along with the mounting preference for minimally invasive procedures have benefitted the market to a large extent. While the gradual change in lifestyles has led to higher obesity cases and ultimately giving rise to neck and back issues, the growth in sports related injuries has been favorable for the spinal implants and surgery devices market.

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the Spinal Implants Market 2020 to obtain a CAGR of close to 5.5% during the assessment period (between 2017 and 2023). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with all the extensive key developments in the market post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Degenerative disc disorders are presently some of the most prevalent diagnosed conditions and are responsible for acute back and neck pain. The American Chiropractic Association suggests that roughly 31 million individuals in the US endure low back pain whereas close to USD 50 billion is spent every year on the treatment of back pain in the country. Therefore, the sharp increase in degenerative disorders along with the rise in back pains can boost the growth of the spinal surgery devices market in the following years.

A majority of the top spine implants manufacturers are focused on introducing advanced technologies to facilitate minimally invasive approaches, with the aim to reduce postoperative complications and pain, and also enable quicker recovery. The strong presence of numerous players that are highly focused on the development of effective and modern technologies in spine treatments combined with the surge in researches in this regard contributes extensively to the market growth.

To illustrate, in September 2020, NuVasive Inc made available its latest Precice Plate for use in limb reconstruction and lengthening procedures, which is part of the NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics range. Precice Plate is a first-of-its-kind solution for pediatric patients that facilitate internal lengthening without compromising the growth plates.

Segmental Insight

The spinal implants industry can be considered for product, procedure, and material.

The products available in the worldwide market are non-fusion devices/motion preservation devices, spine biologics, spinal fusion devices, spinal bone stimulators, Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) treatment devices, and others.

Procedure-wise, the market segments listed in the report are Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS), open surgery and more.

The materials studied in the market report include titanium-alloy, titanium, plastic, stainless steel, and others.

Regional Insight

The regional distribution of the spinal implants market comprises Europe, America, MEA/Middle East and Africa and APAC/Asia Pacific.

America’s winning streak remains unbeaten as the regional market continues to zoom ahead relentlessly, thanks to the high number of technical innovations and the rapid developments in the manufacturing sector. Nanotechnology’s significant contribution to the region’s pharmaceutical packaging industry, expanding pool of spinal cord injury cases and the easy availability of well-equipped healthcare facilities help create a profitable scenario in the region. The strong presence of numerous organizations like the North American Spine Foundation that strive to boost the awareness levels of healthcare professionals as well as public also benefit the market here. The US market is in the lead in the region as well as globally, considering the vast growth in spine surgeries coupled with the existence of some of the top spine implant companies.

APAC is one of the fastest emerging markets for spinal implants, as a result of surging healthcare spending in developing countries and the strong government support for the healthcare sector. The rapidly growing target patient population and the mounting awareness with regard to novel spine treatment methods also help nurture the market size in the region. The spinal deformity market size in the region has expanded substantially in the past couple of years, with the growing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise and bad eating habits.

Prominent Industry Firms

A few of the prominent firms active in the global industry are Depuy Synthes Inc. (Johnson & Johnson) (U.S.), Spinal Solutions Inc. (U.S.), K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Accel Spine (U.S.), Globus Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Reliance Medical Systems (U.S.), Paradigm Spine LLC (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), RTI Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Exactech Inc. (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences (U.S.), Medtronic, plc (Ireland), NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.), Alliance Spine (U.S.), Apollo Spine (U.S.), LDR Holding Corporation (U.S.), Precision Spine (U.S.), Ascendx Spine (U.S.), Back 2 Basics Spine (Canada), Amedica Corporation (U.S.), AESCULAP (U.S.), Quandary Medical LLC (U.S.), Orthofix International N.V. (Netherlands), SpineGuard (France), Captiva Spine Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Spineart Geneva SA (Switzerland), Premia Spine (Israel), Spine Frontier (U.S.), Centinel Spine (U.S.), Life Spine (U.S.), SI-BONE (U.S.), A-Spine (Taiwan), NLT Spine (U.S.), to name a few.

