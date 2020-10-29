Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report 2026 Includes Growth by Global Market with Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers and Forecast

AllTheResearch’s latest research report provides an overview of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market with segmentation, regional analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market share estimates and profiles of the leading key players. The identified trends that are very helpful for business decisions. The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Industry report is a valuable source of guidance for the new and prominent growths of the enterprise, the competitive evaluation, and nearby assured analysis for the reviewing size.

The global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 36250 Mn in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 51.7% during the forecast period.

Company Profiles mapped in Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market with Competitive Intelligence:

NVIDIA

IBM

General Vision

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Medtronic plc.

CloudMedx (US)

Imagia Precision Health AI (US)

Cybernetics (Canada)

and Cloud Pharmaceuticals (US)

Market Segmentation by Type, Application and Region

Based on Product Type:

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service);

By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision);

By End User: Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers, Others

Based on Application:

Patient Data and Risk Analysis

Inpatient Care & Hospital Management

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Lifestyle Management & Monitoring

Virtual Assistant

Drug Discovery

Healthcare Assistance Robots

Precision Medicine

Emergency Room & Surgery

Wearables

Mental Health

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market analyses and researches the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare development status and forecast in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market focuses on global major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered. The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

How Report will help you to make decisions for business:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach

Data mining & efficiency

Interconnectivity & Related markets

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Ecosystem Map

Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics

Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Key Trends

KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape

Company Competitive Intelligence

And many more Premium Insights

