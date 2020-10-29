Drip Irrigation Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts to 2026

AllTheResearch’s latest research report provides an overview of the Drip Irrigation market with segmentation, regional analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market share estimates and profiles of the leading key players. The identified trends that are very helpful for business decisions. The Drip Irrigation Industry report is a valuable source of guidance for the new and prominent growths of the enterprise, the competitive evaluation, and nearby assured analysis for the reviewing size.

The global Drip Irrigation market was valued at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.9 Bn in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Company Profiles mapped in Drip Irrigation market with Competitive Intelligence:

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lindsay Corporation

The Toro Company

Netafim Limited

Rain Bird Corporation

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd.

Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp.

Antelco Pty Ltd.

EPC Industries

Microjet Irrigation and T-L Irrigation

Market Segmentation by Type, Application and Region

Based on Product Type:

Emitters

Drip tubes/drip lines

Filters and valves

Others

Based on Application:

Fruits

Vegetable

Flowers

The Global Drip Irrigation market analyses and researches the Drip Irrigation development status and forecast in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America. The Global Drip Irrigation Market focuses on global major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The Drip Irrigation industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered. The Drip Irrigation Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Drip Irrigation manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

