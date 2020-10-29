Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market || Leading Players – Amgen Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG

In Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 11.81% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Increase in the special designation from the regulatory authority and presence of refined healthcare infrastructure are the factors for enhancing the market growth.

The key market players in the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market are Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Akari Therapeutics, Plc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, CinnaGen Co, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Amgen Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, BIOCAD, Samsung Bioepis, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals among others.

Market Outlook: Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a rare blood disorder that causes breakdown of red blood cells prematurely (hemolysis). This condition results when the body’s immune system attacks the red blood cells and breaks them down due to lacking of a protein that protects them. Sign and symptoms of this disorder include dark or bright red blood in urine, anemia, blood clotting in the veins, headaches, tiredness, shortness of breath, pale yellow skin.

Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market Scope and Market Size:

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market is segmented of the basis of treatment, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel and end user. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on treatment, the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market is segmented as medication, supplements, blood transfusion, and bone marrow transplant

Based on drugs, the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market is segmented as eculizumab, ravulizumab and others

Based on the route of administration, the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market is segmented into oral and parenteral

Based on the distribution channel, the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market is segmented as direct, online pharmacy, retailers and others

Based on end user, the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Key Developments in the Market

In Febraury 2019, Apellis Pharmaceuticals received the Fast Track designation from the U.S FDA for APL-2, a novel drug for the treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinura (PNH). This designation enables the company to work loosely with the U.S FDA and accelerates the review timelines which help patients to have access on treatment as quickly as possible.

In December 2018, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc received the U.S FDA approval for Ultomiris (ravulizumab) injection to treat the adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinura (PNH). The approval of Ultomiris provides a novel treatment and major advance that offer complete care for many of these patients.

Competitive Analysis:

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market : Drivers

Increasing prevalence of blood disorders is driving the market growth

Emergence of biologics that target causal hemolytic defect or abnormal hematopoietic stem cell is boosting the market growth in the forecast period

High unmet demand for drugs in developing countries is also driving the market growth

Rise in investment from government, public & private organizations for the development of novel drugs is acting as catalyst to market growth

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market : Restraints

High cost of therapy and surgical procedures such as stem cell transplants (SCT) is restraining the market growth

Adverse side effects of available treatments can impede the growth of the market in the forecast period

Unfavorable reimbursement environment in developing regions is hindering the market growth

Risks associated with bone marrow transplant is hampering the market growth

