Osteoarthritic Pain Market || Leading Players – Merck KGaA; Crystal Genomics; Cytori Therapeutics Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Mylan N.V.

Global osteoarthritic pain market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the presence of a highly effective pipeline present with a number of drugs presently in the late-stages of their trials.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global osteoarthritic pain market are Abbott; Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.; Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; Abiogen Pharma Spa; Merck KGaA; Crystal Genomics; Cytori Therapeutics Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Mylan N.V. Sanofi; Bayer; ALMATICA PHARMA, INC; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Iroko Pharmaceuticals, LLC; AstraZeneca; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH among others.
Market Definition: Global Osteoarthritic Pain Market
Osteoarthritic pain is the usage of various therapeutic and medicinal methods designed for the treatment of osteoarthritis, commonly known as degenerative bone disease. This is the most common arthritis form and is generally prevalent with continuous wear and tear of joints and is prevalent when the cartilage cushions between the bones degrade over a certain period of time. This disease is most common in knees, hips, spine and hands.
Segmentation: Global Osteoarthritic Pain Market
Osteoarthritic Pain Market : By Disease Type
- Hip
- Wrist
- Spinal
- Finger Joints
Osteoarthritic Pain Market : By Diagnosis
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- X-Rays
Osteoarthritic Pain Market : By Treatment Type
- Medication
- Surgery
- Therapy
Osteoarthritic Pain Market :By Drug Class
- Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
- Opioids
- Viscosupplements
- Corticosteroids
- Others
Osteoarthritic Pain Market : By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Non-Oral
Osteoarthritic Pain Market : By Dosage Form
- Solid
- Liquid
- Semi-Solid
Osteoarthritic Pain Market : By Application
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Medical Institutes
- Research Institutes
- Pharmacy
- Others
Osteoarthritic Pain Market : By End-User
- Professional Care
- Home Care
Osteoarthritic Pain Market : By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Osteoarthritic Pain Market:
- In January 2019, Pfizer Inc. in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company announced the top-line results from their Phase III study evaluating the effectiveness of “tanezumab” 2.5 mg or 5mg for patients suffering from moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis pain. The trial exhibited positive results in terms of physical functioning and patient comfort when compared to placebo
- In October 2017, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., the medical devices division of J&J entered into a partnership with healthcare specialists regarding the treatment and solutions for old-age associated diseases and disorders. This partnership involved the organization of a campaign “Get Active” focused on spreading awareness regarding osteoporosis and osteoarthritis disease helping provide the population with information regarding the innovative modes of treatment currently available in the market
Osteoarthritic Pain Market Drivers
- Growing focus of authorities on various awareness programs and initiatives to improve the healthcare services; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market
- High volume of geriatric population worldwide acts as a market driver
- Growing prevalence of the disease worldwide will also boost this market growth
- Rising affordability of treatment and therapeutics for the disease and other healthcare services is another factor driving the growth of the market
Osteoarthritic Pain Market Restraints
- Complications associated with the various side-effects for the drugs will restrict the market growth
- Various patent expirations is expected to hamper the growth of the market
- Availability of therapeutics for the management of symptoms rather than the disease cure is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market
