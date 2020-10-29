Automotive Metal Wheel Market Size, Share 2020 Industry Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2026 Research Reports World

Global “Automotive Metal Wheel Market” 2020 Global Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global Automotive Metal Wheel industry. Also, research report categorizes the global Automotive Metal Wheel market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. Automotive Metal Wheel Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Automotive Metal Wheel Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Automotive Metal Wheel market.

The research covers the current Automotive Metal Wheel market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Iochpe-Maxion

CITIC Dicastal

Borbet

CMW

Superior Industries

Topy

Accuride

Alcoa

Ronal Wheels

Wanfeng Auto

Lizhong Group

Jingu Group

DFW

Uniwheel Group

ALCAR

Zhejiang Jinfei

Enkei Wheels

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

YHI

Yueling Wheels

Short Description about Automotive Metal Wheel Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Automotive Metal Wheel market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Automotive Metal Wheel Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Metal Wheel Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global Automotive Metal Wheel Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Automotive Metal Wheel market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Steel Wheel

Aluminium Alloy Wheel

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial vehicles

Passenger vehicles

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Metal Wheel in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Automotive Metal Wheel Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Automotive Metal Wheel? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Automotive Metal Wheel Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Automotive Metal Wheel Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Automotive Metal Wheel Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Automotive Metal Wheel Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Automotive Metal Wheel Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Automotive Metal Wheel Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Automotive Metal Wheel Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Automotive Metal Wheel Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Automotive Metal Wheel Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Automotive Metal Wheel Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Metal Wheel Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automotive Metal Wheel Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Steel Wheel

1.4.3 Aluminium Alloy Wheel

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial vehicles

1.5.3 Passenger vehicles

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Metal Wheel Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Metal Wheel Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Metal Wheel Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Metal Wheel Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Metal Wheel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Metal Wheel Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Metal Wheel Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive Metal Wheel Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Metal Wheel Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automotive Metal Wheel Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automotive Metal Wheel Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automotive Metal Wheel Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automotive Metal Wheel Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automotive Metal Wheel Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Metal Wheel Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive Metal Wheel Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Metal Wheel Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Metal Wheel Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Metal Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automotive Metal Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automotive Metal Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Metal Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Metal Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive Metal Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automotive Metal Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automotive Metal Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automotive Metal Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive Metal Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automotive Metal Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automotive Metal Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Automotive Metal Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Automotive Metal Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Automotive Metal Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Automotive Metal Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Automotive Metal Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Automotive Metal Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automotive Metal Wheel Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automotive Metal Wheel Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automotive Metal Wheel Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automotive Metal Wheel Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Iochpe-Maxion

8.1.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

8.1.2 Iochpe-Maxion Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Iochpe-Maxion Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Iochpe-Maxion Product Description

8.1.5 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Development

8.2 CITIC Dicastal

8.2.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

8.2.2 CITIC Dicastal Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 CITIC Dicastal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 CITIC Dicastal Product Description

8.2.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development

8.3 Borbet

8.3.1 Borbet Corporation Information

8.3.2 Borbet Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Borbet Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Borbet Product Description

8.3.5 Borbet Recent Development

8.4 CMW

8.4.1 CMW Corporation Information

8.4.2 CMW Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 CMW Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 CMW Product Description

8.4.5 CMW Recent Development

8.5 Superior Industries

8.5.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

8.5.2 Superior Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Superior Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Superior Industries Product Description

8.5.5 Superior Industries Recent Development

8.6 Topy

8.6.1 Topy Corporation Information

8.6.2 Topy Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Topy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Topy Product Description

8.6.5 Topy Recent Development

8.7 Accuride

8.7.1 Accuride Corporation Information

8.7.2 Accuride Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Accuride Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Accuride Product Description

8.7.5 Accuride Recent Development

8.8 Alcoa

8.8.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

8.8.2 Alcoa Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Alcoa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Alcoa Product Description

8.8.5 Alcoa Recent Development

8.9 Ronal Wheels

8.9.1 Ronal Wheels Corporation Information

8.9.2 Ronal Wheels Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Ronal Wheels Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Ronal Wheels Product Description

8.9.5 Ronal Wheels Recent Development

8.10 Wanfeng Auto

8.10.1 Wanfeng Auto Corporation Information

8.10.2 Wanfeng Auto Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Wanfeng Auto Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Wanfeng Auto Product Description

8.10.5 Wanfeng Auto Recent Development

8.11 Lizhong Group

8.11.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

8.11.2 Lizhong Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Lizhong Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Lizhong Group Product Description

8.11.5 Lizhong Group Recent Development

8.12 Jingu Group

8.12.1 Jingu Group Corporation Information

8.12.2 Jingu Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Jingu Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Jingu Group Product Description

8.12.5 Jingu Group Recent Development

8.13 DFW

8.13.1 DFW Corporation Information

8.13.2 DFW Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 DFW Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 DFW Product Description

8.13.5 DFW Recent Development

8.14 Uniwheel Group

8.14.1 Uniwheel Group Corporation Information

8.14.2 Uniwheel Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Uniwheel Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Uniwheel Group Product Description

8.14.5 Uniwheel Group Recent Development

8.15 ALCAR

8.15.1 ALCAR Corporation Information

8.15.2 ALCAR Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 ALCAR Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 ALCAR Product Description

8.15.5 ALCAR Recent Development

8.16 Zhejiang Jinfei

8.16.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Corporation Information

8.16.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Zhejiang Jinfei Product Description

8.16.5 Zhejiang Jinfei Recent Development

8.17 Enkei Wheels

8.17.1 Enkei Wheels Corporation Information

8.17.2 Enkei Wheels Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Enkei Wheels Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Enkei Wheels Product Description

8.17.5 Enkei Wheels Recent Development

8.18 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

8.18.1 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Corporation Information

8.18.2 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Product Description

8.18.5 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Recent Development

8.19 YHI

8.19.1 YHI Corporation Information

8.19.2 YHI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 YHI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 YHI Product Description

8.19.5 YHI Recent Development

8.20 Yueling Wheels

8.20.1 Yueling Wheels Corporation Information

8.20.2 Yueling Wheels Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Yueling Wheels Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Yueling Wheels Product Description

8.20.5 Yueling Wheels Recent Development

10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Automotive Metal Wheel Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Automotive Metal Wheel Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Automotive Metal Wheel Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India

11 Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Metal Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Metal Wheel Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Metal Wheel Distributors

11.3 Automotive Metal Wheel Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Metal Wheel Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Continued…..

