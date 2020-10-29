Scandium Metal Market 2020 Share, Size, by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026 Research Reports World

Global “Scandium Metal Market” 2020 Global Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global Scandium Metal industry. Also, research report categorizes the global Scandium Metal market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. Scandium Metal Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Scandium Metal Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Scandium Metal market.

The research covers the current Scandium Metal market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Rusal

Stanford Materials Corp.

Metallica Minerals

Platina Resources Ltd.

Scandium International Mining Corp.

DNI Metals Inc.

Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM)

MCC

CODOS

Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM)

Rongjiayu Technology

Short Description about Scandium Metal Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Scandium Metal market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Scandium Metal Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Scandium Metal Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global Scandium Metal Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Scandium Metal market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Scandium Oxide 99.99%

Scandium Oxide 99.999%

Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

Scandium Metal Ingot

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Aluminum-scandium Alloys

High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

SOFCs

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Scandium Metal in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Scandium Metal Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Scandium Metal? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Scandium Metal Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Scandium Metal Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Scandium Metal Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Scandium Metal Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Scandium Metal Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Scandium Metal Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Scandium Metal Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Scandium Metal Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Scandium Metal Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Scandium Metal Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Scandium Metal Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Scandium Metal Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Scandium Metal Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Scandium Oxide 99.99%

1.4.3 Scandium Oxide 99.999%

1.4.4 Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

1.4.5 Scandium Metal Ingot

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Scandium Metal Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aluminum-scandium Alloys

1.5.3 High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

1.5.4 Lasers

1.5.5 SOFCs

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Scandium Metal Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Scandium Metal Industry

1.6.1.1 Scandium Metal Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Scandium Metal Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Scandium Metal Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Scandium Metal Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Scandium Metal Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Scandium Metal Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Scandium Metal Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Scandium Metal Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Scandium Metal Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Scandium Metal Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Scandium Metal Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Scandium Metal Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Scandium Metal Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Scandium Metal Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Scandium Metal Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Scandium Metal Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Scandium Metal Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Scandium Metal Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Scandium Metal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Scandium Metal Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Scandium Metal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Scandium Metal Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Scandium Metal Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Scandium Metal Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Scandium Metal Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Scandium Metal Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Scandium Metal Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Scandium Metal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Scandium Metal Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Scandium Metal Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Scandium Metal Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Scandium Metal Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Scandium Metal Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Scandium Metal Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Scandium Metal Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Scandium Metal Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Scandium Metal Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Scandium Metal Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Scandium Metal Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Scandium Metal Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Scandium Metal Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Scandium Metal by Country

6.1.1 North America Scandium Metal Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Scandium Metal Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Scandium Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Scandium Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Scandium Metal by Country

7.1.1 Europe Scandium Metal Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Scandium Metal Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Scandium Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Scandium Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Scandium Metal by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Scandium Metal Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Scandium Metal Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Scandium Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Scandium Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Scandium Metal by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Scandium Metal Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Scandium Metal Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Scandium Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Scandium Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Scandium Metal by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Scandium Metal Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Scandium Metal Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Scandium Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Scandium Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Rusal

11.1.1 Rusal Corporation Information

11.1.2 Rusal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Rusal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Rusal Scandium Metal Products Offered

11.1.5 Rusal Recent Development

11.2 Stanford Materials Corp.

11.2.1 Stanford Materials Corp. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Stanford Materials Corp. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Stanford Materials Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Stanford Materials Corp. Scandium Metal Products Offered

11.2.5 Stanford Materials Corp. Recent Development

11.3 Metallica Minerals

11.3.1 Metallica Minerals Corporation Information

11.3.2 Metallica Minerals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Metallica Minerals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Metallica Minerals Scandium Metal Products Offered

11.3.5 Metallica Minerals Recent Development

11.4 Platina Resources Ltd.

11.4.1 Platina Resources Ltd. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Platina Resources Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Platina Resources Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Platina Resources Ltd. Scandium Metal Products Offered

11.4.5 Platina Resources Ltd. Recent Development

11.5 Scandium International Mining Corp.

11.5.1 Scandium International Mining Corp. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Scandium International Mining Corp. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Scandium International Mining Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Scandium International Mining Corp. Scandium Metal Products Offered

11.5.5 Scandium International Mining Corp. Recent Development

11.6 DNI Metals Inc.

11.6.1 DNI Metals Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 DNI Metals Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 DNI Metals Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 DNI Metals Inc. Scandium Metal Products Offered

11.6.5 DNI Metals Inc. Recent Development

11.7 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM)

11.7.1 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) Scandium Metal Products Offered

11.7.5 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) Recent Development

11.8 MCC

11.8.1 MCC Corporation Information

11.8.2 MCC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 MCC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 MCC Scandium Metal Products Offered

11.8.5 MCC Recent Development

11.9 CODOS

11.9.1 CODOS Corporation Information

11.9.2 CODOS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 CODOS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 CODOS Scandium Metal Products Offered

11.9.5 CODOS Recent Development

11.10 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

11.10.1 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Scandium Metal Products Offered

11.10.5 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Recent Development

11.12 Rongjiayu Technology

11.12.1 Rongjiayu Technology Corporation Information

11.12.2 Rongjiayu Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Rongjiayu Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Rongjiayu Technology Products Offered

11.12.5 Rongjiayu Technology Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Scandium Metal Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Scandium Metal Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Scandium Metal Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Scandium Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Scandium Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Scandium Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Scandium Metal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Scandium Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Scandium Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Scandium Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Scandium Metal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Scandium Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Scandium Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Scandium Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Scandium Metal Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Scandium Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Scandium Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Scandium Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Scandium Metal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Scandium Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Scandium Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Scandium Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Scandium Metal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Scandium Metal Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Scandium Metal Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Continued…..

