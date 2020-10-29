Global Intraoperative Imaging Market Anticipated To Grow At Higher Rate In Near Future ||Siemens, Medtronic, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, IMRIS, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Shimadzu Analytical (India)

Intraoperative Imaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.78 billion to an estimated value of USD 2.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising chronic diseases is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the intraoperative imaging market are GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens, Medtronic, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, IMRIS, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd. / Shimadzu Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd., Brainlab, NeuroLogica Corp., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Canon Inc., Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.

In-depth analysis of the market

Market share and size of all the foremost industry players. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Intraoperative Imaging Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Intraoperative Imaging market Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Intraoperative Imaging across Global.

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population is driving the market

Increasing demand for the superior imaging in orthopedic and neurological procedures is driving the market.

Market Restraints

High price of intraoperative imaging market is restraining the market.

Increasing excise taxes on medical devices will restrain the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2015, Lumicell announced that they have received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to launch the pilot study for intraoperative imaging of breast cancer during surgery. This is funded by National Cancer Institute (NCI) and they got additional funding from R21 Early Phase Trials program. The main aim is to reduce the positive margins and repeat surgeries rates.

In January 2017, Royal Philips announced the launch of augmented-reality surgical navigation technology. It is specially designed to help the surgeons to perform image-guided open and minimally-invasive spine surgery. This new technology will increase the use of image- guided surgery in spine, cranial and trauma procedures. This will also make high- resolution 3D image of the spine and fully automatically augmented-reality navigation will automatically place the screws.

Segmentation: Global Intraoperative Imaging Market

By Product Mobile C-Arms Intraoperative Computed Tomography Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging Intraoperative Ultrasound

Application Neurosurgery Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery Spine Surgery Cardiovascular Surgery Other Applications

End- User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics Academic institutes Research centers

By Component System Intraoperative computed tomography (CT)’ Intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Intraoperative ultrasound Software Services

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



