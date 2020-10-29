Global Interventional Radiology Market Research, Company Assessment and Industry Analysis 2020-2027||Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, ESAOTE SPA, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Carestream Health,

ESAOTE SPA,

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Hitachi, Ltd,

Hologic, Inc.,

Shimadzu Corporation,

Siemens Healthcare GmbH,

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Segmentation:Global Interventional Radiology Market

Interventional Radiology Market By Technology

(Catheters, Stents, IVC Filters, HFA Devices, Angioplasty Balloons, Thrombectomy Systems, Embolization Devices, Biopsy Needles, Accessories, Others),

Interventional Radiology Market By Product

(MRI, Ultrasound Imaging, CT Scanners, Angiography Systems, Fluoroscopy Systems, Biopsy Devices, Others),

Interventional Radiology Market By Procedure

(Angioplasty, Angiography, Biopsy & Drainage, Embolization, Thrombolysis, Vertebroplasty, Nephrostomy, Others),

Interventional Radiology Market By Application

(Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Others),

Interventional Radiology Market By Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Interventional Radiology Market

8 Interventional Radiology Market, By Service

9 Interventional Radiology Market, By Deployment Type

10 Interventional Radiology Market, By Organization Size

11 Interventional Radiology Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Interventional Radiology Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the interventional radiology market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to increasing cases of chronic diseases, advancement in the interventional radiology devices, rising cases of uterine fibroids among women and technological advancement.

Now the question is which are the regions that interventional radiology market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted market leaders to target North America developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Interventional radiology market is becoming more competitive every year with angioplasty currently being the largest market procedure for the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the interventional radiology market.

Interventional Radiology Market Development

Guerbet announced the acquisition of Accurate Medical Therapeutics in January 2018 which will help the company to strengthen them in the interventional radiology. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their global reach and will provide them access to advanced technology for image-guided embolization procedures.

