Global Induced Pluripotent Market With Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast And Competitive Landscape Research Upto 2026||CELGENE CORPORATION; Astellas Pharma Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Cell Applications, Inc.; Axol Bioscience Ltd

Market Drivers

Rise in the expenditure incurred by various private and government sources on R&D is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of understanding and awareness regarding the composition of the iPSC (Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell) has resulted in a rise of demand of the product from various end-users; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Utilization of these cells for the creation of customized tissues and helping in understanding of human development; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Complications and large costs associated with the development and manufacturing of these products are expected to restrain the growth of the market

Chances of health risks due to the acceptance of these products in the recipient’s body along with lack of efficiency in the process are factors restraining the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation announced that they are planning to acquire Irvine Scientific Sales and IS Japan of Saitama Prefecture, which will help in providing FUJIFILM with regenerative therapeutics and medicine capabilities of growing certain cells inclusive of but not limited to pluripotent stem cells.

In February 2018, Astellas Pharma Inc. announced that they are acquiring Universal Cells for USD 102.5 million. This acquisition will help Astellas to integrate Universal’s technological platform developed for better acceptance and implementation of pluripotent cells in the recipient’s body.

Segmentation: Global Induced Pluripotent Market

By Product Category

Cell Culture

Differentiation

Reprogramming

Engineering

Cell Analysis

Others

By Cell Type

Hepatocytes

Fibroblasts

Keratinocytes

Amniotic Cells

Neurons

Others

By Application

Drug Development

Regenerative Medicine

Toxicity Testing

Academic Research

Stem Cell Bio-Banking

By End-User

Academic & Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacifi

Middle East & Africa

