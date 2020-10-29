Detergent Viral Inactivation Product Market 2020 Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth Until 2027

The latest release from Database of WM Research, The Detergent Viral Inactivation Product Market

Viral inactivation is a vital component of the process of viral clearance that is compulsory for any phase of drug development. Solvent detergent and pasteurization are the two main methods of viral inactivation. The global detergent viral inactivation product market is divided into six regions, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, along with an increase in healthcare expenditure is expected to drive growth of the global detergent viral inactivation product market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 1,762,450 people in the United States were expected to be diagnosed with cancer. Increase in number of new drug launches and approvals across the globe is also expected to propel the market growth. Moreover, the rapid growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and government support for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries is expected to fuel the global detergent viral inactivation product market growth.

Key players operating in the global detergent viral inactivation product market are Charles River Laboratories International, Clean Cells, Danaher Corporation, Parker Hannifin, Merck KGaA, Rad Source Technologies, SGS S.A., Sartorius AG, Texcell, WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman), and Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA.

In September 2020, Merck KGaA announced an expansion of its Singapore biosafety testing laboratory services to conduct viral clearance studies to ensure the safety and quality of their biological drugs during the clinical development process.

In June 2020, Parker Hannifin extended its Parker Servo Drive family of products with the launch of a fully programmable drive suitable for an even wider range of applications.

Restraint:

Stringent regulatory frameworks, time-consuming approval processes for viral inactivation products, and high costs associated with the manufacture of biosimilar products are expected to hamper the market growth.

North America is expected to witness robust growth in the global detergent viral inactivation product market due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in this region. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 606,880 people in the United States were expected to die due to cancer.

By Type:



Kits and Reagents

Services

By Application

Blood & Blood Products

Cellular & Gene Therapy Products

Stem Cell Products

Tissue & Tissue Products

Vaccines and Therapeutics

The outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 changed the market scenario on the global platform. Many of the regions are facing the biggest economic crisis owing to the lockdowns that were implemented due to the outspread of the coronavirus infection. As the only solution that has been found to contracting this disease is social distancing many countries have implemented strong regulations in regards with people gatherings. Owing to this many of the businesses are working with only 30% of its employees thus not able to bring the maximum production.

This can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

