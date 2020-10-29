Denture Products Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2020-2027

The latest release from Database of WM Research, The Denture Products Market

Dentures are prosthetic devices manufactured to replace missing teeth and are supported by the soft and hard tissues of the oral cavity. Two types of dentures are available; complete dentures are used when all the teeth are missing, whereas partial dentures are used when some natural teeth remain. The global denture products market is divided into six regions, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Drivers:

Growing geriatric population and the availability of different types of denture products are expected to propel the global denture products market growth over the forecast period. For instance, the world’s population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion by 2050, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Growing awareness among people about oral hygiene is also expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, high prevalence of dental caries and increasing demand for cleaners and adhesives is expected to drive the global denture products market growth. The presence of oral health initiatives and the availability of advanced dentistry solutions are also expected to fuel the market growth. For instance, in June 2019, the Oral Health Foundation announced new guidelines on optimal use of denture adhesives for patients’ well-being and overall health.

Restraint:

Side effects and difficulties associated with denture products are expected to hinder the global denture products market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to witness robust growth in the global denture products market due to the high prevalence of dental caries and rising research and development initiatives in this region. For instance, in August 2017, the American Dental Association and 3M Oral Care created the 3M Innovative Research Fellowship program to innovate and develop advanced dental materials.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global denture products market due to the growing geriatric population in this region.

Competitive Section:

Key players active in the global denture products market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Young Innovation, Johnson & Johnson, Ultradent Products, GlaxoSmithKline, Sunstar, GC Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever, Dr. Fresh, 3M Company, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

In January 2020, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) added Cushion and Comfort denture adhesive to its Poligrip range.

The primary objective of the Denture Products market report is to provide insights regarding opportunities in the market that are supporting the transformation of global businesses associated with Smart Denture Products . This report also provides an estimation of the Denture Products market size and corresponding revenue forecasts carried out in terms of US$. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the Smart Denture Products market. Furthermore, new and emerging players in the global Denture Products market can make use of the information presented in the study for effective business decisions, which will provide momentum to their businesses as well as the global Denture Products market.

By Type:

Cleansers

Fixatives

Others

By Application

Hospital

Clinic

Home Use

The outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 changed the market scenario on the global platform. Many of the regions are facing the biggest economic crisis owing to the lockdowns that were implemented due to the outspread of the coronavirus infection. As the only solution that has been found to contracting this disease is social distancing many countries have implemented strong regulations in regards with people gatherings. Owing to this many of the businesses are working with only 30% of its employees thus not able to bring the maximum production.

This can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

