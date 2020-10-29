Immersive Simulator Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes ESI Group, Immerse, Mass Virtual, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG

The growing usage of the immersive application, chiefly in the medical industry, is the major factor driving the growth of the immersive simulator market. The migration of risk in the oil & gas sector through training and faster knowledge transfer in immersive simulators is also anticipated to boost the growth of the immersive simulator market.

Leading Immersive Simulator Market Players:

Aveva Group PLC, CM Labs Simulations Inc, Cruden B.V., Designing Digitally, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ESI Group, Immerse, Mass Virtual Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG

The immersive simulator is a piece of social equipment, in which humans interact with a simulator and other technical devices. Immersion simulator is a noticeable feature of the simulation-based learning environment. Immersion denotes to the subjective impression that one is contributing in a comprehensive, realistic experience. By using immersive technology, these simulators can blur the line between real and physical the world.

The “Global Immersive Simulator Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the immersive simulator market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of immersive simulator market with detailed market segmentation by simulation environment, components, application, industry. The global immersive simulator market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading immersive simulator market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the immersive simulator market.

The global immersive simulator market is segmented on the basis of simulation environment, components, application, industry. On the basis of simulation environment, the market is segmented as console operator training, field operator training. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as training, emergency services, product development. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as oil & gas, metals & mining, power & energy, medical & biotech, aerospace & defense, automotive & marine, others

