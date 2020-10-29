Immunodiagnostics Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2027

UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

Rise in incidence of infectious diseasesone of the most common disease burden globally mainly drives the market. Growth in baby boomer generation with high-risk of targeted diseases and increase in adoption of next generation immunodiagnostics platform propels the market growth. Rise in focus of the key players toward innovative immunodiagnostics technologies (such as automated systems, laboratory integrated customized system, and point of care testing among others), along with the growth in immunodiagnostics labs further drives the market growth. However, stringent government regulations, high cost of the sophisticated immunodiagnostics testing such as analyzers and assays, reluctance to adopt newer technology in emerging economies restrain the market growth.

Global Immunodiagnostics Market would reach $17,836 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2022. Reagents and consumables is expected to dominate the world immunodiagnostics market throughout the forecast period.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1763

North America would continue to lead during the forecast period, accounting for more than one-third share of the world immunodiagnostics market in 2015.

The immunodiagnostics report offers an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 impact on various market segments and countries. Moreover, the report offers major market trends and forecasts, considering the Covid-19 situation.

Infectious diseases (such as hepatitis, retrovirus, HIV, dengue fever, malaria, and others) is a leading segment in the immunodiagnostics application market accounted for over one-fifth of total share in 2015. Owing to diversified use of immunodiagnostics devices in the diagnosis of varied infectious diseases with lower risk followed by quick, reliable, and high success rate has favored its growth in infectious diseases market.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIA) is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to their associated benefits such as improved outcome in terms of quantification at low concentration of samples from complex mixture, non-radioactive nature, and high accuracy and sensitivity in detection of analytes in the test sample. Rapid tests is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%, owing to technological advancements in the segment.

Clinical laboratories would maintain its lead in the overall immunodiagnostics market throughout the analysis period, primarily due to the growth in number of immunodiagnostics laboratories equipped with technologically advanced devices in the developed economies. Although, the chronic diseases and infectious diseases are prevalent in developing economies as well, however due to the low awareness, less initiative for preventive care and unmet medical needs at economical cost has restricted the market growth in these areas. On the other hand, the growth in demand of immunodiagnostics products in developed economies such as North America and Europe have further boosted the market growth due to the high incidence rate of complex diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, rapidly increasing ageing population, and rapid development in cancer and cardiac markers, which aids in quick diagnosis using antigen-antibody reaction. Furthermore, academics and research centers is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth, with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. This is owing to the rise in need for drug monitoring and high investment for research and development.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1763

North America accounted for the major share in the immunodiagnostics market in 2015, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with increase in geriatric population, high adoption rate of technologically advanced immunodiagnostics devices, and high awareness regarding the benefits of next generation immunodiagnostics platform. In addition, presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, rise in measures for preventive healthcare, and favorable reimbursement scenario has propelled the market growth. However, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly during the analysis period attributed to the presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the diagnosis of infectious and chronic diseases in this region and quest for improved quality of life in emerging countries.

Product launch and acquisition were the key strategies followed by the leading companies to strengthen their market positions.

The Major Key Players Are:

Abbott Laboratories

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings Plc (IDS)

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens AG

Sysmex Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Arkray, Inc..

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com