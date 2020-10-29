Smart Cleaning Robots Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment

The latest release from Database of WM Research, The Smart Cleaning Robots Market

A cleaning robot is an autonomous device that helps clean lawns, windows, floors, and more. It can be employed in household and industrial applications for cleaning purposes. The cleaning robot helps minimize human efforts and saves time, as well as can detect the different amounts of dirt at different spots. The global Smart Cleaning Robots market is divided into six regions, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Increasing demand for Smart Cleaning Robots for household and industrial applications is expected to propel growth of the global Smart Cleaning Robots market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2018, Genrobotics (India) planned to unveil five more sewer Smart Cleaning Robots, Bandicoot, for pilot projects in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka (India). Large discounts provided by e-commerce companies on Smart Cleaning Robots are also expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, rise in labor cost and increasing safety concern, as well as penetration of automation in household appliances, is expected to fuel growth of the global Smart Cleaning Robots market

Competitive Section:

Key players active in the global Smart Cleaning Robots market are iRobot, LG Electronics, Neato Robotics, Samsung Electronics, Dyson, Ecovacs Robotics, Intellibot Robotics, bObsweep, Alfred Kärcher, Bissell Homecare, ILIFE, Miele, Vorwerk, Cyberdyne, Monoprice, AMANO Corporation, Tennant Company, Makita Corporation, Brain Corporation, Gaussian Robotics, Avidbots Corp., and ADLATUS Robotics GmbH.

In August 2020, iRobot launched a new intelligence platform, named iRobot Home Genius Intelligence, to make Roomba and other robot cleaners Smarter.

In February 2019, iRobot launched the Roomba i7 and i7+ with Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal in India.

Restraint:

The higher cost of Smart Cleaning Robots is expected to hinder growth of the global Smart Cleaning Robots market.

Opportunities:

The development of small and user-friendly robots are expected to create growth opportunities in the market.

The primary objective of the Smart Smart Cleaning Robots market report is to provide insights regarding opportunities in the market that are supporting the transformation of global businesses associated with Smart Smart Cleaning Robots . This report also provides an estimation of the Smart Smart Cleaning Robots market size and corresponding revenue forecasts carried out in terms of US$. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the Smart Smart Cleaning Robots market. Furthermore, new and emerging players in the global Smart Smart Cleaning Robots market can make use of the information presented in the study for effective business decisions, which will provide momentum to their businesses as well as the global Smart Smart Cleaning Robots market.

Regional Insights:

North America and Europe are expected to witness robust growth in the global Smart Cleaning Robots market due to the increasing demand for Smart Cleaning Robots for household and industrial applications. For instance, in March 2018, Neato Robotics announced the availability of the Botvac D7 Connected (cleaning robot) across North America and Europe.

By Type:

Infrared Sensor Type

Ultrasonic Bionic Type

By Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

The outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 changed the market scenario on the global platform. Many of the regions are facing the biggest economic crisis owing to the lockdowns that were implemented due to the outspread of the coronavirus infection. As the only solution that has been found to contracting this disease is social distancing many countries have implemented strong regulations in regards with people gatherings. Owing to this many of the businesses are working with only 30% of its employees thus not able to bring the maximum production.

This can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

