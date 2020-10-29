Solar-powered Pump Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Hanergy (China), Symtech Solar (USA), Dankoff Solar (USA), Solar Power & Pump (USA), MNE (China)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Solar-powered Pump market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Solar-powered Pump market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Solar-powered Pump report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Solar-powered Pump report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Solar-powered Pump market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Solar-powered Pump market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Solar-powered Pump market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Solar-powered Pump market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Solar-powered Pump market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Solar-powered Pump Market Research Report: Hanergy (China), Symtech Solar (USA), Dankoff Solar (USA), Solar Power & Pump (USA), MNE (China), JNTech (China), JISL (India), Tata Power Solar (India), Grundfos (Denmark), Lorentz (Germany), Shakti Pumps (India)

Types: Surface Suction

Submersible



Applications: Agriculture

Drinking Water

Others



The Solar-powered Pump Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Solar-powered Pump market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Solar-powered Pump market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solar-powered Pump market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solar-powered Pump industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solar-powered Pump market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solar-powered Pump market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solar-powered Pump market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar-powered Pump Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Surface Suction

1.4.3 Submersible

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Agriculture

1.5.3 Drinking Water

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Solar-powered Pump, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Solar-powered Pump Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Solar-powered Pump Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solar-powered Pump Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Solar-powered Pump Production by Regions

4.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solar-powered Pump Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Solar-powered Pump Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Solar-powered Pump Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solar-powered Pump Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Solar-powered Pump Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Solar-powered Pump Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Solar-powered Pump Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Solar-powered Pump Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Solar-powered Pump Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Solar-powered Pump Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Solar-powered Pump Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Solar-powered Pump Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Solar-powered Pump Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Hanergy (China)

8.1.1 Hanergy (China) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Hanergy (China) Overview

8.1.3 Hanergy (China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Hanergy (China) Product Description

8.1.5 Hanergy (China) Related Developments

8.2 Symtech Solar (USA)

8.2.1 Symtech Solar (USA) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Symtech Solar (USA) Overview

8.2.3 Symtech Solar (USA) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Symtech Solar (USA) Product Description

8.2.5 Symtech Solar (USA) Related Developments

8.3 Dankoff Solar (USA)

8.3.1 Dankoff Solar (USA) Corporation Information

8.3.2 Dankoff Solar (USA) Overview

8.3.3 Dankoff Solar (USA) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Dankoff Solar (USA) Product Description

8.3.5 Dankoff Solar (USA) Related Developments

8.4 Solar Power & Pump (USA)

8.4.1 Solar Power & Pump (USA) Corporation Information

8.4.2 Solar Power & Pump (USA) Overview

8.4.3 Solar Power & Pump (USA) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Solar Power & Pump (USA) Product Description

8.4.5 Solar Power & Pump (USA) Related Developments

8.5 MNE (China)

8.5.1 MNE (China) Corporation Information

8.5.2 MNE (China) Overview

8.5.3 MNE (China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 MNE (China) Product Description

8.5.5 MNE (China) Related Developments

8.6 JNTech (China)

8.6.1 JNTech (China) Corporation Information

8.6.2 JNTech (China) Overview

8.6.3 JNTech (China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 JNTech (China) Product Description

8.6.5 JNTech (China) Related Developments

8.7 JISL (India)

8.7.1 JISL (India) Corporation Information

8.7.2 JISL (India) Overview

8.7.3 JISL (India) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 JISL (India) Product Description

8.7.5 JISL (India) Related Developments

8.8 Tata Power Solar (India)

8.8.1 Tata Power Solar (India) Corporation Information

8.8.2 Tata Power Solar (India) Overview

8.8.3 Tata Power Solar (India) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Tata Power Solar (India) Product Description

8.8.5 Tata Power Solar (India) Related Developments

8.9 Grundfos (Denmark)

8.9.1 Grundfos (Denmark) Corporation Information

8.9.2 Grundfos (Denmark) Overview

8.9.3 Grundfos (Denmark) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Grundfos (Denmark) Product Description

8.9.5 Grundfos (Denmark) Related Developments

8.10 Lorentz (Germany)

8.10.1 Lorentz (Germany) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Lorentz (Germany) Overview

8.10.3 Lorentz (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Lorentz (Germany) Product Description

8.10.5 Lorentz (Germany) Related Developments

8.11 Shakti Pumps (India)

8.11.1 Shakti Pumps (India) Corporation Information

8.11.2 Shakti Pumps (India) Overview

8.11.3 Shakti Pumps (India) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Shakti Pumps (India) Product Description

8.11.5 Shakti Pumps (India) Related Developments

9 Solar-powered Pump Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Solar-powered Pump Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Solar-powered Pump Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Solar-powered Pump Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Solar-powered Pump Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Solar-powered Pump Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Solar-powered Pump Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Solar-powered Pump Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Solar-powered Pump Sales Channels

11.2.2 Solar-powered Pump Distributors

11.3 Solar-powered Pump Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Solar-powered Pump Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Solar-powered Pump Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Solar-powered Pump Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”