Biofortification Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Top Industry Trends & Segments Forecast 2020-2026

According to an influential Biofortification Market report, industry is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. The market research report highlights diverse segments of the market analysis that today’s business ask for. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. The report covers explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Global biofortification market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 36.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

>>>> Get Access to Report Sample: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-biofortification-market

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Syngenta, HarvestPlus, Intrexon, Arcadia Biosciences, Monsanto Company, PHII (Pioneer Hybrid International), BASF SE, Intertek Group plc, LemnaTec GmbH and others.

The examples of biofortification would include:

Iron-biofortification of beans, sweet potato, rice, cassava and legumes

Zinc-biofortification of beans, sweet potato, wheat, rice and maize

Amino acid and protein biofortification of cassava and sorghum

Provitamin A carotenoid biofortification of maize, cassava and sweet potato

Performs Competitive Analysis: The Biofortification Market report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

“Biological fortification” or “biofortification” refers to nutritionally enriched food crops with improved bioavailability to the human population which is developed and grown using the modern biotechnology techniques, agronomic practices and conventional plant breeding. The biofortified food crops, mainly cereals, legumes, fruits and vegetables are offering sufficient level of micronutrients to the targeted populations.

Have any special requirement on Biofortification Market report? Ask to our Industry Expert @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-biofortification-market

How Does This Market Insights Help?

Biofortification Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Biofortification Market” and its commercial landscape

Conducts Overall BIOFORTIFICATION Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Crop (Cereals, Legumes, Root Vegetables, Vegetables, Fruits, Others),

Targeted Nutrients (Iron, Zinc, Vitamins, Amino Acid, Others),

Gene Pool (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary),

Techniques (Conventional Plant Breeding, Agronomy, Genetic Technology)

The BIOFORTIFICATION report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, HarvestPlus was named as a partner in the Government of Colombia’s Comprehensive National Program for replacing the illicit crops. HarvestPlus will be working with the Colombian Agricultural Research Corporation (CORPOICA) for ensuring that the high quality seeds are available to farmers who are seeking to replace the current crops and offers technical assistance all over the transition.

In February 2018, Monsanto Company opened an innovation Center at the University Of Illinois Research Park. The center would use digital tools and data for driving agricultural innovations that increases the efficiency and also reduces the amount of land, energy and water which are necessary for meeting the world’s food and fiber needs. This would help in the expansion of the company and also will help in the technological developments in the products.

In December 2017, HarvestPlus was awarded with USD 15 million from MacArthur Foundation. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.

Purposes Behind Buying Biofortification Report:-

This report gives stick direct investigation toward changing focused elements.

It gives a forward-looking viewpoint on changed elements producing or restricting market development.

It gives a five-year assessment surveyed based on how the market is anticipated to develop.

It helps in understanding the essential part sections and their prospect.

It gives stick point investigation of changing rivalry elements and keeps you in front of contenders.

It helps in settling on educated business choices by having complete bits of knowledge of the market and by making a top to bottom investigation of market fragments.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Biofortification Size, Status and Forecast 2026

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Biofortification ?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Biofortification space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Biofortification ?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Biofortification ?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Biofortification ?

Browse Table of Content with Facts and Figures of Biofortification market at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-biofortification-market

Why Go For Data Bridge Market Research?

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others. We provide a variety of services such as market verified industry reports, technology trend analysis, Formative market research, strategic consulting, vendor analysis, production and demand analysis, consumer impact studies among many others.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475