Smart Thermostat Market 2020 Illuminated by New Report

The Insight Partners adds “Smart Thermostat Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Smart thermostats are capable of identifying user behavior, analyzing user patterns, adjusting the HVAC systems automatically, and offering remote monitoring capabilities via wireless connectivity. The Google Nest is a self-learning device that analyzes user activities by means of motion and Infrared (IR) sensors, temperature, and humidity sensors.

Top Key Players:-Carrier, Centralite Systems, Control4, Ecobee, Energate, Fidure, Honeywell, Leviton, LUX Products Corp, Nest

The rise in the average energy expenditure and the need for remote access solutions to monitor and control energy consumption are spurring the market demand. Reduction in energy bill costs and improved return on investments offered by such devices have considerably increased their demand in households. Furthermore, businesses and industries are also adopting this technology as a low-cost way to manage their HVAC systems. Data security concerns and the high cost of devices are the potential factors acting as constraints for the adoption of smart thermostats.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Smart Thermostat industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global smart thermostat market is segmented on the basis of technology, application. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as wired, wireless – Wi-Fi, Zigbee, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as residential, commercial, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Smart Thermostat market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Smart Thermostat market in these regions.

