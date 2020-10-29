Servo Drive Market 2020 Trend Shows a Rapid Growth

The Insight Partners adds “Servo Drive Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

The servo drive is an electronics amplifier that receives a command from the control system, amplifies the signal, and transmits electric current to a servo motor to produce motion corresponding to the command signal. Growing digitalization and surging investments for infrastructural development across developing and developed countries propel the servo drive market growth. Moreover, increasing preference to achieve precise and high-speed operation of the motor system results in the rising need for the servo drive, which is also augmenting the growth of the servo drive market.

Top Key Players:-ABB, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Servotronix Motion Control Ltd., Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Factor such as rapid growth in automation, technical product upgradations, and the adoption of energy-efficient international standards, and ease of use and integration of motion control components in drives and motors are the significant drivers for the servo drive market growth. However, the high implementation cost may hamper the growth of the servo drive market. Furthermore, rising consumer preference toward systems facilitating faster control response and increased holding power and development of user-friendly motion control packages are expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the servo drive market growth in the coming years.

The global servo drive market is segmented on the basis of drive, category, voltage, application. On the basis of drive the market is segmented as AC, DC. On the basis of category the market is segmented as digital, analog. On the basis of voltage the market is segmented as low, medium and high. On the basis of application the market is segmented as oil and gas, metal and mining, packaging, rubber and plastics, semiconductor, material handling, robotics, others.

