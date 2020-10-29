Microprocessor and GPU Market 2020 Boosted by Rising Demand

The Insight Partners adds “Microprocessor and GPU Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

The rapid development in technology in consumer, as well as the industrial segments, has strengthened the demand for microprocessor chipsets. Microprocessors performance as the brain of any system and thus command higher importance over any other chipset. The rising number of IoT applications have led the semiconductor companies to devote more in hardware to offer faster and efficient systems with improved accuracy.

Top Key Players:-Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, SAMSUNG, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Broadcom Inc, MediaTek Inc, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Marvell, NXP Semiconductors

Growing in demand for high performance and energy-efficient processors and GPUs is one of the major factors driving the growth of the microprocessor and GPU market. Moreover, rise in the acceptance of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and equipment is another factor anticipated to boost the growth of the microprocessor and GPU market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Microprocessor and GPU industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global microprocessor and GPU market is segmented on the basis of architecture, GPU type, application. On the basis of architecture, the market is segmented as X86, ARM, SPARC, other. On the basis of GPU type, the market is segmented as discrete, integrated. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as consumer electronics, servers & datacenters, automotive, BFSI, aerospace & defense, healthcare, industrial, other.

The report analyzes factors affecting Microprocessor and GPU market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Microprocessor and GPU market in these regions.

