Industrial Electric Motor Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| ABB, Siemens, Mitsubishi, GE, HITACHI

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Industrial Electric Motor market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Electric Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Electric Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Electric Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Electric Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Electric Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Electric Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Electric Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Electric Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Electric Motor Market Research Report: ABB, Siemens, Mitsubishi, GE, HITACHI, Nidec, Toshiba, Regal Beloit, WEG, Teco, Emerson, MEIDENSHA, Wolong Electric, Rockwell Automation, Franklin Electric, Zhongda Motor, XIZI FORVORDA, Ametek, Allied Motion, JEUMONT

Types: High Voltage Motor

Low Voltage Motor



Applications: Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Mining & Metal

Industrial Machinery

Others



The Industrial Electric Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Electric Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Electric Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Electric Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Electric Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Electric Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Electric Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Electric Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Electric Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Industrial Electric Motor Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Electric Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 High Voltage Motor

1.4.3 Low Voltage Motor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Electric Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Power Generation

1.5.4 Mining & Metal

1.5.5 Industrial Machinery

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Electric Motor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Electric Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Electric Motor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Industrial Electric Motor Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Industrial Electric Motor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Electric Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Industrial Electric Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Industrial Electric Motor Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Electric Motor Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Industrial Electric Motor Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Industrial Electric Motor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Industrial Electric Motor Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Industrial Electric Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Industrial Electric Motor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Industrial Electric Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Industrial Electric Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Electric Motor Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Industrial Electric Motor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Industrial Electric Motor Production by Regions

4.1 Global Industrial Electric Motor Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Industrial Electric Motor Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Industrial Electric Motor Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Electric Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Industrial Electric Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Industrial Electric Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Electric Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Industrial Electric Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Industrial Electric Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Industrial Electric Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Industrial Electric Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Industrial Electric Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Industrial Electric Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Industrial Electric Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Industrial Electric Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Industrial Electric Motor Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Industrial Electric Motor Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Industrial Electric Motor Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Industrial Electric Motor Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Industrial Electric Motor Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Industrial Electric Motor Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Industrial Electric Motor Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Industrial Electric Motor Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Electric Motor Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Electric Motor Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Industrial Electric Motor Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Industrial Electric Motor Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Electric Motor Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Electric Motor Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Industrial Electric Motor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Industrial Electric Motor Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Electric Motor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Industrial Electric Motor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Industrial Electric Motor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Industrial Electric Motor Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Electric Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Electric Motor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Industrial Electric Motor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Industrial Electric Motor Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Industrial Electric Motor Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Overview

8.1.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ABB Product Description

8.1.5 ABB Related Developments

8.2 Siemens

8.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens Overview

8.2.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Siemens Product Description

8.2.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.3 Mitsubishi

8.3.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

8.3.2 Mitsubishi Overview

8.3.3 Mitsubishi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Mitsubishi Product Description

8.3.5 Mitsubishi Related Developments

8.4 GE

8.4.1 GE Corporation Information

8.4.2 GE Overview

8.4.3 GE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 GE Product Description

8.4.5 GE Related Developments

8.5 HITACHI

8.5.1 HITACHI Corporation Information

8.5.2 HITACHI Overview

8.5.3 HITACHI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 HITACHI Product Description

8.5.5 HITACHI Related Developments

8.6 Nidec

8.6.1 Nidec Corporation Information

8.6.2 Nidec Overview

8.6.3 Nidec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Nidec Product Description

8.6.5 Nidec Related Developments

8.7 Toshiba

8.7.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.7.2 Toshiba Overview

8.7.3 Toshiba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Toshiba Product Description

8.7.5 Toshiba Related Developments

8.8 Regal Beloit

8.8.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information

8.8.2 Regal Beloit Overview

8.8.3 Regal Beloit Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Regal Beloit Product Description

8.8.5 Regal Beloit Related Developments

8.9 WEG

8.9.1 WEG Corporation Information

8.9.2 WEG Overview

8.9.3 WEG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 WEG Product Description

8.9.5 WEG Related Developments

8.10 Teco

8.10.1 Teco Corporation Information

8.10.2 Teco Overview

8.10.3 Teco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Teco Product Description

8.10.5 Teco Related Developments

8.11 Emerson

8.11.1 Emerson Corporation Information

8.11.2 Emerson Overview

8.11.3 Emerson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Emerson Product Description

8.11.5 Emerson Related Developments

8.12 MEIDENSHA

8.12.1 MEIDENSHA Corporation Information

8.12.2 MEIDENSHA Overview

8.12.3 MEIDENSHA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 MEIDENSHA Product Description

8.12.5 MEIDENSHA Related Developments

8.13 Wolong Electric

8.13.1 Wolong Electric Corporation Information

8.13.2 Wolong Electric Overview

8.13.3 Wolong Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Wolong Electric Product Description

8.13.5 Wolong Electric Related Developments

8.14 Rockwell Automation

8.14.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

8.14.2 Rockwell Automation Overview

8.14.3 Rockwell Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Rockwell Automation Product Description

8.14.5 Rockwell Automation Related Developments

8.15 Franklin Electric

8.15.1 Franklin Electric Corporation Information

8.15.2 Franklin Electric Overview

8.15.3 Franklin Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Franklin Electric Product Description

8.15.5 Franklin Electric Related Developments

8.16 Zhongda Motor

8.16.1 Zhongda Motor Corporation Information

8.16.2 Zhongda Motor Overview

8.16.3 Zhongda Motor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Zhongda Motor Product Description

8.16.5 Zhongda Motor Related Developments

8.17 XIZI FORVORDA

8.17.1 XIZI FORVORDA Corporation Information

8.17.2 XIZI FORVORDA Overview

8.17.3 XIZI FORVORDA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 XIZI FORVORDA Product Description

8.17.5 XIZI FORVORDA Related Developments

8.18 Ametek

8.18.1 Ametek Corporation Information

8.18.2 Ametek Overview

8.18.3 Ametek Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Ametek Product Description

8.18.5 Ametek Related Developments

8.19 Allied Motion

8.19.1 Allied Motion Corporation Information

8.19.2 Allied Motion Overview

8.19.3 Allied Motion Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Allied Motion Product Description

8.19.5 Allied Motion Related Developments

8.20 JEUMONT

8.20.1 JEUMONT Corporation Information

8.20.2 JEUMONT Overview

8.20.3 JEUMONT Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 JEUMONT Product Description

8.20.5 JEUMONT Related Developments

9 Industrial Electric Motor Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Industrial Electric Motor Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Industrial Electric Motor Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Industrial Electric Motor Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Industrial Electric Motor Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Industrial Electric Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Industrial Electric Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Industrial Electric Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Electric Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Industrial Electric Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Industrial Electric Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Industrial Electric Motor Sales Channels

11.2.2 Industrial Electric Motor Distributors

11.3 Industrial Electric Motor Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Industrial Electric Motor Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Industrial Electric Motor Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Industrial Electric Motor Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

