Topical Drug Delivery Market Trends and Forecast 2026 : by Galderma S.A. (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Canada), Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (Canada)

The Topical Drug Delivery Market report includes a range of inhibitors as well as driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative approach so that readers and users get precise information and insights about Pharmaceutical industry. Here, market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges where each of this parameter is studied scrupulously. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow your business in several ways.

Topical Drug Delivery Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 120.82 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 240.76 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing preference for topical drug delivery. Global Topical Drug Delivery Market research report is generated with the best and advanced tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data.

Request For Sample Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-topical-drug-delivery-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Topical Drug Delivery Market are

Galderma S.A. (Switzerland),

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.),

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Canada),

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (Canada),

Medpharm (U.K.),

3M (U.S.),

Bayer AG (Germany),

Novartis AG (Switzerland),

Janssen Global Services, LLC (U.S.),

Cipla Inc. (India),

West Pharmaceutical Services ,Inc (US),

Biofarmitalia s.r.l (Italy),

Pharmatek Laboratories, Inc. (US),

Stiefel Laboratories, Inc. (US),

Tapemark (US),

Acrux Limited (Australia),

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan),

Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (us),

Mylan N.V. (US),

Pocono Coated Products LLC (US),

Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG (Germany).

Topical drug delivery is one of the most effective ways of drug delivery as it gives optimum therapeutic outcomes. Gradually, the topical drug delivery system has become increasingly important in the pharmaceutical industry. The pharmacological response, both the desired therapeutic effect and the undesired unfavourable effect of a drug is dependent on the concentration of the drug at the place of action, which in turn depends upon the dosage form and the extent of absorption of the drug at the site of action.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018 due to cancer; Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. About 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. These deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Market Drivers

There is high demand for prevalence of skin diseases is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

High growing preference for topical drug delivery is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is increase in incidence of burn injuries is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Rising incidence of diabetes is also to drive the market

Market Restraints

Negative impact of product recalls is expected to restrain the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Topical Drug Delivery Market

By Product Type

Topical Solid Topical Formulations Suppositories Powders Semi-Solid Topical Formulations Creams Gels Ointments Pastes Lotions Liquid Topical Formulations Solutions Suspensions Transdermal Patches Gels



By Application of Drug

Skin Drug

Ophthalmic Drug

Rectal Drug

Vaginal Drug

Nasal Drug

By End User

Hospitals and Private Clinics

Home Care Settings

Other

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tenders

Retail

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-topical-drug-delivery-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018,Aclaris Therapeutics Acquired RHOFADE® from Allergan. RHOFADE cream was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017 for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema (redness) associated with rosacea in adults. By this acquisition Aclaris to further strengthen itself in topical treatments.

In December 2018, Sun Pharma acquires Pola Pharma’s two manufacturing plants. Pola Pharma is a topical drug and injectables manufacture in Japan. By this acquisition sun Pharma to further strengthen its presence in Japan.

Competitive Analysis: Global Topical Drug Delivery Market

Global topical drug delivery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of topical drug delivery market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global topical drug delivery market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

1.2. CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.3. LIMITATION

1.4. MARKETS COVERED

MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1. MARKETS COVERED

2.2. GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE

2.3. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.6. PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.7. SECONDARY SOURCES

2.8. ASSUMPTIONS

MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. DRIVERS

3.1.1. RISING CASES OF ACUTE AND CHRONIC DISEASE

3.1.2. RISING AGING POPULATION

3.1.3. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS AND INNOVATIONS

3.1.4. APPROVAL OF NEW DRUGS

3.1.5. BETTER OPPORTUNITY IN PHARMERGING MARKETS

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. REGULATORY SCENARIO AND PRICING PRESSURE

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. ENERGING MARKET

3.3.2. RISING ACCEPTANCE FOR SELF-ADMINISTRATION OF DRUGS

3.4. CHALLENGES

3.4.1. PRODUCT RECALL

3.4.2. PENETRATION INTO THE SMALLER MARKETS

PREMIUM INSIGHTS EXECUTIVE SUMMARY GLOBAL TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. TRANSDERMAL DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS (TDDS)

6.3. TOPICAL DRUG FORMULATION, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.4. LIQUID TOPICAL DRUG FORMULATION, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.5. SEMI SOLID TOPICAL DRUG FORMULATION, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.6. SOLID TOPICAL DRUG FORMULATION, BY PRODUCT TYPE

GLOBAL TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY INDICATION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. GLOBAL TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY INDICATION

7.3. GLOBAL ANTI-INFECTIVE TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY INDICATION

GLOBAL TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. GLOBAL TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

GLOBAL TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY END USER

9.1. OVERVIEW

GLOBAL TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10.1. OVERVIEW

10.2. NORTH AMERICA TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.2.1. U.S. TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.2.2. CANADA TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.2.3. MEXICO TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.3. EUROPE TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.3.1. GERMANY TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.3.2. FRANCE TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.3.3. ITALY TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.3.4. U.K. TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.3.5. SWITZERLAND TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.3.6. SPAIN TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.3.7. NETHERLAND TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.3.8. RUSSIA TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.3.9. TURKEY TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.3.10. BELGIUM TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.3.11. REST OF EUROPE TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.4. APAC TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.4.1. JAPAN TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.4.2. CHINA TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.4.3. SOUTH KOREA TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.4.4. INDIA TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.4.5. AUSTRALIA TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.4.6. SINGAPORE TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.4.7. THAILAND TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.4.8. MALAYSIA TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.4.9. INDONESIA TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.4.10. PHILIPPINES TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.4.11. REST OF APAC TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.5. SOUTH AMERICA TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.5.1. BRAZIL TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.5.2. REST OF SOUTH AMERICA TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.6. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.6.1. SOUTH AFRICA TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

10.6.2. REST OF MEA TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

GLOBAL TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, COMPANY SHARE

11.1. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL

COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. GALDERMA PHARMA S.A.

12.2. HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.

12.3. PFIZER INC.

12.4. ABBVIE INC.

12.5. BAYER AG

12.6. 3M

12.7. ANTARES PHARMA, INC.

12.8. VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

12.9. ALLERGAN PLC.

12.10. KAKEN PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD

Request for Detailed TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-topical-drug-delivery-market