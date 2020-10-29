Laptop Market Recent Trends And Developments by 2027 | Acer, Apple, AsusTek Computer, Dell

Sameer Joshi

Increasing internet penetration, swelling global population, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness among consumers about the emergence of novel technologies are the primary driving factor for the laptops market growth. Further, the global demand for gaming laptops is rising at a steady pace, led by an increase in gamers number across the globe. Effective features of laptops such as long battery life, powerful processors, easy portability, reduced size, lightweight, etc. are also positively impacting the laptops market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Acer Inc. Apple Inc. AsusTek Computer Inc. Dell Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Lenovo Microsoft Corporation Micro-Star Int’l Co.,Ltd. (MSI) Razer Inc. Samsung

What is the Dynamics of Laptop Market?

Continuous product innovation initiatives, a high degree of digital convergence, a booming e-commerce industry, and surging demand for portable devices fuel the laptops market growth. Moreover, an increase in the gaming trend drives the need for gaming laptops. Growing demand for laptops from the corporate sector for presentations, graphics design, and document editing, also a increasing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the laptops market in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Laptop Market?

The “Global Laptop Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the laptop industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview laptop market with detailed market segmentation as type, RAM size, price range, end-user, and geography. The global laptop market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading laptop market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the laptop market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global laptop market is segmented on the basis of type, RAM size, price range, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as traditional laptop, 2-in-1 laptop. On the basis of RAM size the market is segmented as upto 8 GB, 8 GB – 16 GB, above 16 GB. On the basis of price range the market is segmented as low, mid, high. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as personal, business, gaming.

What is the Regional Framework of Workplace Stress Management Market?

`The report analyzes factors affecting laptop market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the laptop market in these regions.

