Clean Energy Market Report (2020-2027) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future

The latest release from Database of WM Research, The Global Clean Energy Market

Clean energy or renewable energy is the energy that is collected from renewable resources, such as sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves, and geothermal heat. Wind power is one of the cleanest and most sustainable ways of generating electricity because it produces no toxic pollution or global warming emissions. Clean energy also helps conserve the nation’s natural resources. The global clean energy market is divided into six regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Drivers:

Government support or initiatives for the use of renewable energy is expected to fuel growth of the global clean energy market over the forecast period. For instance, India planned to install 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, which includes 5 GW from hydro-power, 10 GW from bio-power, 60 GW from wind, and 100 GW from solar. Increasing installations of solar and wind power plants due to rising global energy demand is also expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, strict government regulations, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) against carbon emissions, are expected to propel growth of the global clean energy market. Increasing demand for clean electricity worldwide and increasing investment in the renewable energy sector is also expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in 2018, around US$ 288 billion was invested in the renewable energy sector.

Get the FREE Covid-19 Impact Analysis + Industry Updates on Clean Energy Report:

https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/sample/366910

Competitive Section:

Key players involved in the global clean energy market are Kior, GE, ACWA Power, Elevance, MEIL, Abengoa, Godawari, Amyris, Sapphire Energy, ClearFuels, Solazyme, RioglassSolar, Solena Fuels, ZKTeco, ACSCobra, Acciona, Sener, Brightsource, TSK, and SolarReserve.

In May 2020, Abengoa teamed up with Acciona to build the Cerro Dominador solar power plant in the Atacama Desert, South America.

In February 2020, GE Energy received an order from the EDF-SITAC joint venture to install 112 wind turbines at the 300 MW wind farm in India.

Restraint:

Lack of awareness among the end-users regarding the potential benefits of clean energy is expected to hamper the global clean energy market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific and North America are expected to witness significant growth in the global clean energy market due to increasing installations of solar and wind power plants, as well as increasing investment in the renewable energy sector, in these regions. For instance, India installed 2.07 GW of Wind Power Capacity during FY 2019-20.

By Type:

Solar Photovoltaic

Liquid Biofuels

Hydropower

Wind Energy

Biogas

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Transportation

Power Industry

Industiral

Others

The outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 changed the market scenario on the global platform. Many of the regions are facing the biggest economic crisis owing to the lockdowns that were implemented due to the outspread of the coronavirus infection. As the only solution that has been found to contracting this disease is social distancing many countries have implemented strong regulations in regards with people gatherings. Owing to this many of the businesses are working with only 30% of its employees thus not able to bring the maximum production.

This can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Do you have any Query or any customization with this report, please get in touch with our business experts at:

https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/quiry/366910

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Worldwide Market Reports

Seattle, WA 98154,

U.S.

Email: [email protected]